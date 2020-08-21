Miriam Jiménez Román, a major figure in the Afro-Latinx studies movement, died on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was 69.

A Harlem-raised, Brooklyn transplant who became a scholar, activist and co-founder/executive director of the AfroLatin@ Forum (www.afrolatinoforum.org), Jiménez Román died in Puerto Rico after a 4½-year battle with cancer.

Miriam Esther Jiménez Román was born June 11, 1951, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico to Arcelia Román Ruiz de Jiménez and Baldomero Jiménez. Her parents migrated to Spanish Harlem with her in 1952.

Jiménez Román said she was heavily influenced by the Nuyorican, Black Liberation and Civil Rights movements, which each featured activists who took pride in their African ancestry.

She and her husband, Juan Flores, co-edited the book, “The Afro-Latin@ Reader: History and Culture in the United States” (2010) which won accolades and awards. The book took them to conferences around the world and expanded their influence on the current acceptance of Afro Latinx studies.

In a 2012 interview with the website Los Afrolatinos.com, Jiménez Román said, “When we discussed how we would do this book, I said I wanted a book that addressed some of the concerns I felt when I was young. This kind of book should have been around when I was a kid because blackness was equated with being African American. This limited view left me concerned about my blackness because I grew up as a Black Puerto Rican and I’m very conscious how race and ethnicity have both impacted my life.”

Jiménez Román received undergraduate and master’s degrees from SUNY Binghamton. She was a research coordinator at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and then became an editor with Hunter Colleges’ Center for Puerto Rican Studies CENTRO journal.

“Miriam Jiménez Román, incessant, meticulous research scholar, dedicated friend, cook extraordinaire,” said James Counts Early, a longtime friend. “She was an irrepressible, uncompromising critic of racism in her personal, social, professional life, and unconditional social justice advocate for Black peoples, Afro-Latinas in particular.”

“In all spheres and all ways she is an inspirational figure championing Afro-Latin@ studies, politics, and advocacy in the U.S., PR, and the African diaspora, not by seduction but by a higher sense of social justice,” Rutgers University professor Zaire Dinzey-Flores wrote in a Facebook remembrance.

Dinzey-Flores said a memorialization of Jiménez Román will be announced in the coming weeks on the AfroLatin@ Forum website.