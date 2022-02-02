From left: Stanley Breard, Montreal Royals shortstop, Clay Hopper, Montreal manager, and Jackie Robinson, first baseman and the first Black man to be signed to a major league team, pose together at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City, N.J., April 18, 1946, where the Royals opened their International League season by beating the Jersey City Giants 14-1. Robinson made four hits in five at-bats, one of them a home run. — AP Photo/John Lent