ST. PAUL, Minn. — Law enforcement officers should get better training in de-escalation skills and in dealing with people experiencing mental health crises, a working group on reducing police-involved deadly force encounters recommended Monday.
Minnesota’s two highest-ranking Black law enforcement officials — Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington — formed the working group last summer in the wake of several high-profile fatal shootings of black men by police officers, including those of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark. Despite their often conflicting points of view, the members came back with 28 recommendations plus additional steps for achieving them.
Harrington said at a news conference that they believe the measures, “if implemented, will prevent and reduce officer-involved shootings in the state of Minnesota.”
Minnesota has had more than 100 officer-involved shootings over the last five years, Harrington said, adding that many members were surprised to learn that 60% happened outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area, affecting nearly every county in the state. Last year alone, 14 civilians and one officer died in such encounters, while an officer in Waseca was gravely wounded last month.
Ellison said the group also learned that between 30% and 50% of the people killed in encounters with police were having mental health crises.
“We can do better and preserve life if we have a stronger grip on how to handle people who find themselves in a mental health crisis,” Ellison said.
One of the key recommendations was creating an independent, specialized unit within the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate all officer-involved shootings and other uses of force that result in death or severe bodily injury.
