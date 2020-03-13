Mildred Virginia Jackson, 96, a former naval yard employee, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 of heart disease at a nursing facility in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.
She was born in Richmond, Virginia in 1923 to the late Daisy Mae Barksdale and Wilfred Clark Sr. She was the youngest of four children and would have turned 97 on March 12.
At 2, she and her older sister moved to Philadelphia to live with family after her mother died. Her father remained in Virginia where he worked and raised her two brothers.
In Philadelphia, she attended School District of Philadelphia public schools and graduated from Germantown High School. During World War II, she worked as a riveter at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.
After the war, she married Thaxton Jackson and lived in Mount Airy. After her husband died, she worked in retail at JC Penney for 25 years and later worked in security for Woolworth’s.
Her older brother moved to Philadelphia as an adult and had four daughters. So every weekend, the two sisters and brother and their families spent time together. Jackson’s other brother had died by that time.
When her daughter, Alma Reese, married and had two daughters of her own, Jackson loved to visit and spend time with her granddaughters. She spent time, traveling often to see them.
Her daughter now lives in Michigan and Jackson later moved there to live with her.
In Philadelphia, the family attended Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Germantown.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by: two granddaughters and other relatives and friends.
A viewing will take place at 9 a.m., on March 14, followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. at Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home, 6828 Old York Road. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery.
