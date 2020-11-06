Yes. It is. It is being televised. The revolution to end America's deep fall into actual fascism is being televised.

By the way, I must make a point of clarification before I proceed any further. When Gil Scott-Heron first told America in 1970 that “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” he later explained that he never meant that on-the-street confrontational social change protests wouldn't be broadcast by television news crews. He simply meant that the real revolution can never be televised or seen by anyone because it happens inside when you finally realize that you're justifiably mad as hell and ain't gonna take it anymore. The revolution, Gil said, is a mental thing. And he pointed out that what you see when people begin “takin' it to the streets” is merely the manifestation or product of the revolution.

Accordingly, I must apologize to ancestor Gil for taking poetic license by composing the headline the way I did and for using the photo that I chose. But no big deal, though. He knows I've been his number one fan and his most loyal fan in the entire world since my college days at Cheyney University in the 80s, so he's giving me a pass.

The televised revolution began a few weeks ago with millions of fed-up mail-in voters along with millions of fed-up people in long voter lines. And that televised revolution is continuing with the current globally public and fully transparent vote counts in various locations across the country to determine how big President-Elect Joseph R. Biden's victory will be over the fake orange so-called president who'll be evicted from the real White House in two months.

I should point out that as of the time I'm writing this column on the afternoon of November 6, the final tally is not yet complete. In fact, results are still being awaited in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Despite that, I'm quite confident because of President-Elect Biden's big 253-214 electoral college lead that is steadily moving closer to the magic 270 number. And with 92% of the popular vote already tallied, he's at 50.5% and 74,051,352 compared to the fake orange guy's mere 47.7% and 69,931,072. And unlike that fake orange so-called president, numbers don't lie. That's why I'm so confident.

My well-founded confidence will blossom into unrestrained jubilation when President-Elect Biden officially declares victory. But I must be honest. Although I think he's a reasonably decent person, my joy is not as much about him winning as much as it is about the fascist losing.

And when I say fascist, that's not hyperbole. It's historical fact. Fascism is defined as a violent ultranationalist authoritarian right-wing political system that is manifested in cultish blind allegiance to a leader and that wallows in nostalgic societal rebirth.

The fake orange so-called president is so violent that he has repeatedly told supporters at his rallies to beat up protesters. He's such an ultranationalist that he couldn't restrain from publicly and proudly describing himself to a nearly all-white audience as a “nationalist.”

He's such a wannabe authoritarian that he spends as much time as possible “cozying up” with and praising brutal foreign dictators. Also, he's unleashed a secret heavily-armed camouflaged federal paramilitary force to kidnap and falsely arrest peaceful civilian protesters.

Furthermore, if you doubt the cultish blind allegiance component, just look at the MAGATs. Moreover, his yearning for nostalgic societal rebirth is obvious as expressed in the MAGAT's lust to return to a so-called “great” past when slavery and lynching ruled the day.

He describes Nazis as “very fine people” and tells racist Proud Boy thugs to “stand by.” Furthermore, he's endorsed by the KKK's former Grand Dragon.

Yeah. He's a fascist. A real one. And he was making the very same moves Benito Mussolini made against Italians a few years before he took power in 1922, the same moves Adolf Hitler made against (good) Germans a few years before he took power in 1933, and the same moves Francisco Franco made against Spaniards a few years before he took power in 1938.

But Americans- well, maybe not all Americans but at least the good ones- in 2020 weren't having it. They organized. They petitioned. They rallied. They demonstrated. They protested. They resisted. They revolted. They voted. And many of them followed the instructions of ancestor Congressman John Lewis and got into “good trouble.”

By doing what they all did, they all contributed to stopping the orange fascist in his tracks and saved America from the fate of Italy, Germany, and Spain just a few generations or so ago.

Although we won/are winning the big battle in this election, the war ain't over. So strap up your boots and get ready to confront President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala D. Harris to push them leftward to move on the Green New Deal, livable wages, universal health care, Supreme Court expansion, defunding/defanging of the police, ending mass incarceration, and, oh yeah, (non-cash) reparations.

The “takin' it to the streets” manifestation of round two of the revolution starts immediately after the January 20, 2021 inauguration. And it'll definitely be televised. But get your head right first because, as Gil said, it starts there first.