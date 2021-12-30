The good thing about social media is that it has a lot of information.
The bad thing about social media is also that it has a lot of information.
So the question is, “Which information is correct and which is incorrect?’ Or, better stated, “Which is fact and which is myth?”
Oxford Languages Dictionary defines “fact” as “a thing that is … proven to be be true” and defines “myth” as “a widely held but false belief or idea.”
Social media, at least in the form of the three behemoths, began with the public launching of Facebook and Twitter in 2006 and Instagram in 2010. And since then, tens of millions of persons worldwide done lost their damn minds.
Don’t get me wrong. Social media can, at times, serve as a type of university library providing scholarly enlightenment to the masses. But that’s clearly the exception. For the most part, social media is a cesspool of ignorance written by ignoramuses, illiterates, racists, misogynists, fascists and other psychopaths as well as woefully untalented wannabe entertainers.
Therefore, as a public service, I am now using my training as a journalist, attorney, university adjunct professor, radio/TV show host and the self-described “Angriest Black Man in America” to publicly dispel five of the top myths of 2021 by setting the record straight with facts.
Myth: Critical Race Theory (CRT) is taught in public schools to make white children feel bad about their racist history.
Fact: It is not taught to any children and was never designed to be taught to any children. CRT is a law school concept that grew out of Critical Legal Studies, which evolved from the premise that the law is not objective or apolitical, as evidenced by “slave” codes, Black Codes, convict leasing, debtors’ prison, Jim Crow legislation and jurisprudence, drug sentencing disparities, stop and frisk, mass incarceration, capital punishment, etc.
The then-unnamed law school concept was conceived 45 years ago in a 1976 Yale Law Journal article titled “Serving Two Masters” by Derrick Bell, who was a Harvard Law School professor, a New York University Law School professor and a prominent civil rights attorney.
After CRT had been taught for over a decade all across the country by many professors at many law schools, Columbia Law School professor Kimberle Crenshaw, along with a few other law school professors in 1989, coined the phrase “Critical Race Theory.”
Myth: Young Black men are the country’s biggest drug dealers.
Fact: It is white people. In fact, it is a white family, the Sackler family. As reported by CNN on March 24, 2019, “More than 600 cities, counties, and Native American tribes from 28 states have filed a federal lawsuit against eight members of the Sackler family — owners of the pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma LP — accusing them of creating the opioid addiction crisis through ownership of the company that manufactures the painkiller OxyContin.”
Also, as the U.S. Department of Justice announced in an Oct. 21, 2020, news release, Purdue Pharma twice pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to its opioid marketing scheme. And this was after the company and three executives in 2007 had pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges.
CNN reported that “Like other suits that have been filed … [the most recent one at that time] alleges the Sackler family made a fortune by using deceptive marketing to sell addictive and potentially deadly painkillers.”
Those eight Sackler family members are Richard, Johnathan, Mortimer, Kathe, David, Beverly, Theresa and Irene.
And the New York Times on March 28 and April 1, 2019, noted that the Sacklers on the federal level alone faced 1,600 separate lawsuits.
By the way, the young Black men who I’ve represented during my more than 25-year criminal defense career were accused by prosecutors of having earned probably approximately a few hundred thousand dollars combined from hand-to-hand street corner drug dealing. PBS reported just a few days ago in a Dec. 24 interview that the Sacklers “generated $35 billion in revenue.” So who’s the real public drug-dealing scourge?
Myth: Young Black men are the most violent demographic in America.
Fact: As documented by Don Lemon of CNN on Oct. 29, 2018, “A recent report from the Government Accountability Office shows that … the vast majority of deadly attacks in this country from 2001 to 2016 were carried out by far-right violent extremists.” Moreover, said Lemon, after 9/11, “for every eight deadly attacks by right-wing extremists, there was one by left-wing extremists. Those are the facts. So people who were angered about what I said are missing the whole point.”
And it’s not just Lemon who knows what’s really going on. Check out what the U.S. Congress concluded on March 27, 2019, in section 2, subsection 1 of Senate Bill 894, “White supremacists and other far-right extremists are the most significant domestic terrorism threat facing the United States.”
Apart from that, you’d probably be surprised to know, as documented in 2019 by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, that less than about 2% of Black men commit a violent crime in any given year.
By the way, poor urban whites have a higher rate of violence toward each other, at a rate of 56.4 per 1,000 compared to poor urban Blacks at a rate of 51.3 per 1,000, again as documented by the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
Furthermore, the FBI points out that most murders involving a single victim and a single offender are committed by whites. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control notes, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, that “Rates of homicides, gun killings and illicit drug fatalities are highest in counties where nine of ten residents are white and where President Trump won.” Hmm ….
Myth: Americans are the smartest people on the planet.
Fact: Vetted polls and studies indicate that 83.6 million adult Americans think the earth is only 6,000 years old, 32 million think dinosaurs and humans lived at the same time, 16 million think chocolate milk comes from brown cows, and 4.2 million think the earth is flat.
I wish all of this was a joke. Sadly, it is not.
Myth: Cops kill only armed and dangerous people.
Fact: Cops kill more people than have been reported. And many of them were unarmed and nonthreatening.
In 2019, police across the country shot and killed 999 human beings. It was 1,021 in 2020. And as of Nov. 29, 2021, it was 830.
But it was probably much more than each of those numbers from each of those years. As reported in The Guardian on Oct. 1, 2021, “More than half of all police-involved killings in the U.S. go unreported with the majority of victims being Black, according to a new study published in the Lancet … [a medical journal founded in 1823]. Research at the University of Washington School of Medicine’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation found that in the U.S. between 1980 and 2018, more than 55% of deaths, over 17,000 in total, from police violence were either misclassified or went unreported.”
And, “The study also discovered that Black Americans are more likely than any other group to die from police violence.”
I guess there are more than twice as many George Floyds, Eric Garners, Rekia Boyds, Michael Browns, Tanisha Andersons, Sean Bells, Kayla Moores, Tamir Rices, Alberta Spruills, Freddie Grays, Philando Castiles and Alton Sterlings than we knew. Hmm....
Let’s all make a resolution to dispel myths and promote facts in 2022 because many Americans failed miserably in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.