Philadelphia youth and young adults will have opportunities to get some summertime skills development, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, through an online collaboration.
The city's Office of Children and Families along with three other agencies -- the Philadelphia Youth Network, Philadelphia Works and WorkReady -- have partnered to develop a virtual summer jobs initiative. They plans to use digital and virtual experiences in helping participants develop workplace skills.
WorkReady experiences have been redesigned this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the global, resulting in more than 50,000 cases and over 2,400 deaths in Pennsylvania alone.
The digital experiences, which are mobile and computer friendly, will concentrate on the following areas:
- Digital Career Exposure - to learn about different career opportunities based on personal interests, abilities and aptitudes, leading to the development of a career plan.
- Financial Literacy - to learn how to money is earned, spent and saved and to learn how to use financial resources.
- Digital Literacy and Branding Identity - to learn how to use, share and to put together information through the digital technologies.
“We know that these summer experiences for young people will be more important than ever in the months and years to come as we collectively contribute to Philadelphia’s and the nation’s economic recovery,” Chekemma Fulmore-Townsend, CEO of Philadelphia Youth Network, said in a statement.
“Our young people are an asset, and we are still #ALLin4WorkReady to cultivate their talent and potential,” she said.
Applicant must meet an eligibility requirement of being age 12 to 24 and Philadelphia residents.
Those looking to help with the effort can donate to the Philly Summer Jobs fund in helping to create as many opportunities as possible for the involved youth.
“We want to make sure that our young people are included in these recovery efforts,” Cynthia Figueroa, who oversees the Office of Children and Families, said in a statement. “Investing in summer experiences will help lift our communities and city beyond this pandemic and we are proud to stand as a city #ALLin4WorkReady.”
