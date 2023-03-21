Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, presented each member of South Philadelphia's Universal Audenried Charter High School girls’ basketball team with citations Monday for winning the Public League Girls Basketball Championship.
The team is the first in Audenried history to win any Public League championship. The team also made it to the second round of this year’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association 4A Girls’ Basketball playoffs. The season ended March 15 with a loss to Trinity High School of Camp Hill, Pa.
