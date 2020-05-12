Sharon Baptist Church celebrated Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr.’s 38th pastoral anniversary with a car parade on Saturday afternoon.
The anniversary was planned as a surprise for Reed, who said he was under the impression he was scheduled for an interview about having church during the pandemic.
“I was supposed to have been here for a TV station to talk about corona and that’s how they got me. I had no idea that it was anything to this magnitude,” said Reed, who teared up as he discussed the celebration.
“For my church family to do something like this for my family and myself, it’s just words beyond me even understanding,” he added. “I don’t know how you cannot be emotional about it based on the length of their time, the whole organization of this situation and this being our new normal now. It’s just beyond my human comprehension that they would do such a thing and do it with such class as well as respecting the executive orders of the city and the state.”
For an hour, nearly 100 families drove through the parking lot and around the winding driveway near the entrance, shouting “happy anniversary,” “we love you” and honking their car horns.
Some cars were decorated with balloons and others, carrying seniors and children, showed of letters to spell out “Happy Anniversary.”
Reed stood on the sidewalk to receive each greeting, responding “I love you,” “Ya’ll too much” and other expressions of appreciation.
“He is awesome. There are really no words for what he is,” said Paulette Boanes, audio engineer, and a Sharon member for nine years. “He is very personable.”
Boanes continued that Reed’s down to earth nature and ability to relate to people were among his most remarkable qualities. She said she realized this when her car broke down one Sunday after church.
“He’d preached three services. My car broke down and he came out and got under my car — in his suit — and checked my car out. I was like, wow,” Boanes said. “I think God has blessed him with the ability to meet people where they are and his fervor for providing a fresh Word every week is bar none.”
Toney Goins, Reed’s security guard and a Sharon member for 20 years, shared a similar view, adding that Reed’s preaching style is one of the qualities that he appreciates the most about the pastor.
“He is one of the most awesome guys in the City of Philadelphia because of his compassion,” he said. “Everybody that he encounters — it’s almost like a personal relationship even though he may not know you personally. I’m one of the guys that went from a boy to a man under his tutelage. He doesn’t talk over you, around you or beneath you. It’s direct and it’s personal.”
Former City Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, a member of Sharon for 15 years, was also among the families in the parade. She thanked Reed for his consistent service.
“[Sharon] buried Lucien Blackwell more than 17 years ago and I’ve been coming here ever since,” she said. “Bishop Reed is such a warm, loving pastor. He really knows the Scripture. He’s such a wonderful advisor. He loves his people. “He gives us all advice, keeps us uplifted during this pandemic time and still manages to keep everything going. He’s just wonderful.”
