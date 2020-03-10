The Fresh Grocer at 40th and Walnut Street in West Philadelphia is now closed.
According to Anne Papageorge, vice president of Penn’s Facilities and Real Estate Services, a fully renovated Acme Markets will open in the Fall of 2020.
“We are delighted to welcome Acme to our growing retail lineup, anchoring 40th Street as a welcoming and attractive neighborhood shopping corridor,” she said.
Fresh Grocer shut its University City location after losing a nearly four-year-legal battle with the University of Pennsylvania. The store reportedly said it would place employees of its West Philadelphia location, which has been open since 2001, at other local outposts, and no workers will lose jobs.
The temporary closing of a main grocery store will leave many in the West Philadelphia community forced to find a quality alternative. The closest is Supremo Food Market at 43rd and Walnut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.