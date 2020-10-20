Construction will begin on the long-delayed Sellers Avenue bridge project in Ridley Park after an agreement was reached to indemnify Amtrak, state Sen. Tim Kearney and Ridley Park Mayor Hank Eberle announced last week.
The bridge, which covers Amtrak’s northeast corridor track and SEPTA’s regional rail line between Wilmington and Philadelphia, has been in desperate need of repairs and has created unsafe conditions for pedestrians, the two officials said in a statement.
Construction was scheduled to start in 2014, but has been delayed by the need to indemnify Amtrak. That delay and continued deterioration threatened to close the bridge to motor traffic and shut off a major artery for Ridley Park’s local economy.
Delaware County Commerce Director Pat Killian and the Delaware County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) have agreed to fund $112,000 for the indemnification policy. Two weeks ago, IDA issued funding to the borough for the Amtrak payment, allowing construction to finally commence.
The breakthrough came after months of discussions between Kearney, state Rep. Dave Delloso, borough officials in Ridley Park, federal officials including Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, and representatives of PennDOT and SEPTA.
“Thanks to the hard work and collaboration between state and local officials, I am proud to report we have finally secured the funding to allow construction to begin on the Sellers Avenue bridge,” Kearney said. “The critical upgrades made possible by this funding will improve public infrastructure and public safety in Ridley Park."
Eberle thanked Borough Council President Shelly Dalessio and other members of the council for their "guidance and support in this complex project even before 2014.”
Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Paul Schaefer described the negotiations as a "complex, multi-party process to improve the condition and safety" of the bridge. "Vital improvements like this contribute to a better quality of life for our residents and serve to attract economic investment in our county,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.