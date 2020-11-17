After lots of hard work, planning and organizing, West Philadelphia now has a new community center dedicated to providing resources, training and opportunities to residents of the city.
The Revolutionary Vision Inc. Community Service Center opened its doors at 6143 Lansdowne Ave. in West Philadelphia Saturday to a crowd of community residents, educators and organizers and promises to be a hub for the elevation, training and development of the community.
“If you look around this place, for 20 years we’ve had the same politicians and we have the same problems that we have 20 years ago,” said Atiba Kwesi of Revolutionary Vision, Inc.
“We have less than five Black businesses on this corridor. We have 150 business opportunities on this corridor but less than five Black businesses. We are here to come together to change that condition,” Kwesi told a cheering crowd outside the newly opened center.
On hand was Monique Dudley, a dental assistance instructor at Overall Training whose classes are being held at center.
“With the [homicides] and everything else going on in the city of Philadelphia, it is important for us to employ our youth so that they are not out in the streets getting into trouble,” said Dudley.
To help train and equip today’s youth for tomorrow’s jobs, she plans to expand instruction to include courses in such trades as broadcasting, warehouse maintenance and environmental protection.
As a dental assistant, Dudley said she saw other students struggling with poverty and crime and that moved her to provide guidance and supportive services in addition to instruction.
“I decided to launch Overall Training so they can go to school for free and they will be able to graduate with a degree that will be worth something and get education from compassionate people that really care, make a living wage and get paid while they are doing it,” Dudley said.
“This is a day that is one we have longed for a very long time regarding us being able to have a connection for returning individuals, I call them POWs [prisoners of war], to be able to come back into the community to get all kinds of incentives, resources and support,” said Shawn Wilson, founder of the group Veterans in the Hood, a nonprofit organization that advocates on behalf of military veterans.
Wilson, military veteran and retired police and correctional officer, said he discovered that he was a leader in the military, but that leadership capability came from “the hood.”
“I’m giving back now in this type of environment to show our young people that we can survive and rise above our circumstances and make them batter,” he said.
“I’m here, quite simply because God put me here,” said Jon McKay of Life Outside the Streets.
“I just resigned from my job about 30 days ago, not to chase my entrepreneurial dreams, not to finally take my nonprofit to the next level but to teach the people how to heal using the natural science of treating trauma, so that’s what brings me here today,” McKay said.
McKay said his group and Overall Training will work together to reach out to young people to connect them to jobs and paid training as well as identifying businesses willing to hire them.
“Overall Training and Life Outside the Streets is basically going to take the lead in hiring every teenager in the city ready to sign up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.