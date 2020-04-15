Nearly two dozen local police and fire departments and EMS personnel took part in a show of support for health care staff at Abington and Lansdale hospitals on Thursday.
The demonstration, called “Heroes Supporting Heroes,” was spearheaded by the Abington Police Department and included police cars, fire trucks and ambulances with lights flashing and sirens ringing lined up by employee entrances at both hospitals, paving the way for staff coming and going at shift change. The police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel stood outside, saluted and clapped for the employees.
Hospital officials called the display of gratitude heartwarming and uplifting for hospital staff during a difficult time.
“It is almost impossible to articulate just how moving this display was, but the show of support from those we have so much respect for — police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel — professionals who understand the 24/7 work that ... impacts loved ones, meant so much,” said Dr. Gerard Cleary, chief of staff and chief medical officer at Abington–Jefferson Health.
“Selflessness is a common bond between our hospital staff and the men and women who came out to support,” said Clearly.
Abington-Jefferson Health staff have been working around the clock for weeks now, under tremendous pressure with the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
“This overwhelming demonstration of support from our local police, fire and EMS community was truly amazing. For our dedicated staff working on the front lines, their spirits were lifted up and tears were shed everywhere during the remarkable moment and heartfelt display of appreciation,” said a hospital spokesperson.
Participants included the Abington Fire Department, Lower Moreland Police Department, Abington Police Department, Montgomery Township Fire Company, Cheltenham Township EMS, North Penn Fire Company, Colmar Fire Company, Second Alarmer’s Rescue Squad, Hatboro Police Department, Souderton Fire Company, Hatfield Fire Company, Telford Fire Company, Hilltown Fire Company, Towamencin Fire Company, Horsham Police Department, Upper Dublin Police Department, Jenkintown Police Department, Upper Gwynedd Fire Department, Lansdale Fire Company and Upper Moreland Police Department.
