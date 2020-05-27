Two candidates are looking to make a difference in the 198th District.
At 25, Bernard Williams is the youngest candidate running to be the next state representative for the 198th District. This is his second time running for the seat. In 2018, Williams was a Democratic candidate for the 198th District, but was defeated in the primary election.
“Germantown and the rest of the 198th District need restoration in the foundation, leadership, fresh ideas, advocacy for education, and a $15 minimum wage for workers,” he said.
Williams attended the High School For Creative & Performing Arts (CAPA) and grew up in the lower part of East Falls. He worked as a district coordinator for Brian Simms and is most known for his campaign work with former Democrat tuned Republican Wanda Logan as her campaign manager in 2016.
“A lot of millennials in other states have young representatives and are really making an impact and leading the community. Now is the time for us to have a seat at the table,” Williams said. “I’ve worked on grassroots issues and I understand those issues. Being behind the scenes and working on issues, I have experience.”
His experience has led him to be endorsed by Councilwoman Kendra Brooks.
Williams plans to focus on education, social justice, and economic development. He is a payroll Consultant for Robert Half International, and he serves on the 39th Police District Advisory Council.
For Fareed Abdullah, 41, his approach to leading the 198th Legislative District is a little different from the other candidates.
Abdullah is a former teacher at Mastery Charter and is working on his doctorate from Drexel University in educational leadership. Abdullah stated he will not use his education skills to lead his potential constituents, yet focus on resources.
“My main objective is to bring resources back to the community,” he said. “Job training, education training, and entrepreneurship and funding where people can benefit from it. There need to be the same opportunities for people who come from harsh environments to those who live in environments as some may feel is conducive for progression.”
Abdullah believes there needs to be a focus on jobs and high level of crime in the area.
“When you get to the meat of the district, you see the disparity, the crimes, the drugs and prostitution, and people who are hurting,” he said. “That comradery which is on the other side of the district needs to be one with the rest of the district.”
Abdullah, a highschool dropout who went back to school at the age of 35, went on to receive his bachelor's and master's degrees. In 1997, at the age of 18 he was convicted and has since become a community activist.
Since his conviction, Abdullah has not only created job opportunities, partnered with the 14th and 39th Police District, and organized community cleanups.
“My situation doesn’t hurt me at all,” he said. “As a matter of fact it shows the resilience and determination a person can do if they believe in themselves. I want people to know that I’m someone they can trust and I’ve been in politics for years.”
Abdullah ran for the city council in 2019 but lost. He also ran twice for mayor of Atlantic City before moving back to Philadelphia.
The others in the race include Darisha Parker, community advocate; and Supreme Divine Dow, executive director of the Black Writers Museum.
The 198th District includes East and Southeast Germantown, Sommerville, Nicetown, Logan, Tioga, Allegheny West, Swampoodle and East Falls.
