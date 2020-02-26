State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosted an anti-violence meeting, "Step Up Stand Up," at the First Presbyterian Church in Germantown on Tuesday night.
Kinsey held the panel discussion with community members and invited local officials such as state representatives Isabella Fitzgerald and Christopher Rabb to participate.
The youth became the focal point of the discussion with many in attendance asking why they were missing from the event. Kinsey acknowledged the shortage of young adults at the meeting.
“As a legislator I can’t simply say what’s best for our youth but by having them at the table they can tell us specifically and we can design programs that are going to impact their lives their futures and what they want and have them engaged in this as well,” he said.
Damier Carter, who lost his fiancée Destiny Gonzalez sat on Kinsey’s panel to discuss gun violence. Carter attended the event in hopes of changing the perception of our culture. He believes young adults have to make their own choices with being involved in the community.
"For me, it took a while," he said. "I didn’t know how to release that anger. I came to realize I will always be upset until the problem itself is changed between the community. We need to start moving together and sharing our resources. For events like this, parents need to talk to their children to let them know the importance they have within them. It doesn’t hurt until it hits home."
Captain Nicholas Smith of the 14th District shared statistics with the audience.
“In 2019, we recovered 238 fire arms compared to 224 in 2018," he said. "Although homicides and shootings are up, we’re actually recovering more guns on the streets.”
Smith reassured residents and neighborhoods that police officers are making arrest and doing their job but they can’t do it alone.
“We need more of the communities help," he said. "We need them to be our eyes and ears and we can’t be on every block every minute of the day. That’s why we advertise information for anonymous tips. It helps. You can remain anonymous and it puts us in the right direction."
