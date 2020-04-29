Montgomery County faith leader Rev. Marshall Mitchell and longtime Salem Baptist churchgoer Dr. Ala Stanford have spearheaded a rapidly growing movement to provide free COVID-19 testing in “hot” ZIP codes throughout Philadelphia.
“It is essentially our people seeing our people helping people and that should give us hope when other people have left us behind,” said Mitchell, the pastor of Salem Baptist Church.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Mitchell and Sanford partnered to fight the pandemic’s effect on the city’s Black community.
“It is a blending of our disciplines and the work is taking a life of its own. She [Ala] handles the logistics and I bring folks together,” Mitchell said.
“It’s unimaginable that during the worst health crisis in 100 years of American history we have one doctor leading a group of doctors trying to fill in where elected leaders and the government have failed,” he said. “It has been maleficence, a dereliction of duty, and it has been intentional disregard of the chronic issues of race and class in America, and we have a doctor trying to fill in where the government has failed. It’s deplorable in America.”
Stanford, a pediatric surgeon, said on WHYY that “in Philadelphia, African Americans represent 44% of the population, but at last check, 52% of the deaths.”
Stanford, who has a private practice in Jenkintown, has been on the front lines for the last three weeks testing hundreds of people in underserved communities. She is a hero to many and a mother of three. Her bravery and sacrifice continues to inspire.
She launched the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, an arm of her firm that has gathered a group of physicians and churches in Philadelphia’s Black neighborhoods to help get more testing in those communities.
Mitchell and other faith leaders, such as pastors and ministers, are vital to the mobilization of the consortium’s efforts.
“When people see Pastor [Allyn] Waller or they see me or Dr. Stanford, they see people they know, people they trust and people that they know are doers and not talkers,” Mitchell said.
Waller, the pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, recently contracted the virus.
“The Black church for over 250 years has been the one institution that not only Black people can trust but America can trust to be a moral conscience,” he said. “Ala is managing the medical side of this endeavor and keeping her focus on the medicine of it and the education of it and the advocacy. I’m helping to mobilize people, to mobilize resources, and to support the medical side of this endeavor. My role is truly just supportive, washing pots and scrubbing bottles if needed.”
Mitchell’s church has not hosted an on-site testing and may not provide the service onsite given that Philadelphia has the greater need and greater number of positive coronavirus cases.
However, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium testings have provided opportunities for some Montgomery County residents who would otherwise have been turned away or not given a referral for their county’s test sites.
Cheltenham Township resident Lorenzo Saboor, 66, was one of the 350 people tested by the Black Doctors Consortium at Enon last week.
“I have been experiencing a cough for over two weeks, and have had some body aches and soreness of the throat,” he said. “Out of concern for my family I self-quarantined but couldn’t help to think that I may have been exposed to the virus as I traveled to the grocery stores and pharmacies for essential needs.
“Both my wife and I contacted my primary care physician office for days and did not receive a call back,” he added. “Then the night before the testing at Enon, my wife had told me that there were a group of Black doctors who were going to test folks for free and without a referral. I sent them an email that evening asking if I could register for testing, they got back to me right away and said to be onsite at 11 a.m.”
The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is doing everything they can to help flatten the curve.
“We are going to the places where the need exists and where we have partners,” Mitchell said. “And we are not just simply choosing Black churches, we are choosing places where people trust and have parking lots so we can logistically manage the crowd.
“We don’t really know where all the places are that we will go,” Mitchell added. “We are focused on the hot spots.
“The two most important things at this point are prayers and money,” he said. “It is almost indescribable the disappointment I have had with our government. ... It is essential we never be caught flat-footed like this again.”
Donations are being accepted through Go Fund Me online at www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-BDCC.
