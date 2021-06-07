The Northwest COVID-19 Coalition has made progress in improving outcomes in the fight against COVID for Black Philadelphians but there is more work to be done, State Reps. Stephen Kinsey (D-201) and Isabella Fitzgerald (D-203) said last week.
The coalition was formed earlier this year to address disparities affecting Black and Latinx communities.
“From low survivability outcomes resulting in lack of access to adequate health care to being severely underrepresented in both testing and vaccine access, communities of color have been among the hardest hit throughout the course of this pandemic,” Kinsey said at a press conference June 2. “As a legislator, I could not stand idle as my neighbors and community were suffering, which it was prior to bringing medical professionals, faith-based leaders and community activists together to form this grassroots coalition.”
Fitzgerald shared a similar view.
“At the outset of the pandemic and in the days that followed, it was very apparent where communities of color stood in terms of getting adequate health care, testing and eventually vaccines. With numbers rising at an alarming rate, we felt it was incumbent upon us to step up and make sure our constituents were protected and health care was available to them as readily as anyone,” she said. “This coalition has made great strides in ensuring the racial and ethnic disparity gaps were minimized as we continue to combat this virus.”
Dr. Gary King, professor and medical sociologist at Penn State, said while direct correlations have not been established, the coalition's efforts are likely to have helped improve outcomes for communities of color. He cited data showing an increase in vaccinations for ZIP codes with a majority of Black and Latinx residents.
“Our analysis was not designed to evaluate the impact of the Northwest Coalition’s contribution to increasing the COVID-19 full vaccination rates in African-American and Hispanic/Latinx ZIP codes," King said.
"Notwithstanding, it would not be a hyperbole to speculate or suggest that the improvement in increased vaccinations (full and partial) is undoubtedly related to the work of the coalition’s extended network of grassroots community organizations and religious institutions, health clinics and medical professionals, [and] health promotion through formal and informal cultural networks and political representatives,” he said.
King said the adult COVID-19 full vaccination rates as of June 3 for ZIP codes with a majority of African-American residents in Philadelphia ranged from 30% in 19141 to 48% in 19119 and the average for the 16 ZIP codes was 37%.
The average rate for non-African American majority ZIP codes and ZIP codes with less than 40% of Hispanic/Latinx residents was 48%, with a range from a low of 34% in 19135 to a high of 64% in 19102.
King said that although the statistics show an increase in vaccinations for Black and Latinx communities, there is still room for improvement.
"The disparities in full vaccination rates between Hispanic and African-American communities and other residential areas demand greater targeted efforts and resources by public health officials and coordination with groups such as the Northwest Coalition,” he said.
Kinsey agreed.
“We have been tirelessly informing residents on safety updates, expanding access to testing and, now, vaccinations. While I am thrilled about the success in seeing the number of vaccinated residents steadily climb, our work is far from over,” he said. “We’re still encouraging folks to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet done so.”
Kinsey and Fitzgerald were joined by State Reps. Darisha Parker and Napoleon Nelson and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans at the news conference.
