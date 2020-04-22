State Rep. Stephen Kinsey (D-201), city District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia police Capt. Nicholas Smith conducted a community walk-through in an area of Germantown that’s seen two murders within two weeks.
The public officials walked around Chew, Locust, Haines and Chelten streets to talk to residents and discuss ways to address gun violence in the area. The two homicides occurred near Chew and Locust.
“District Attorney Krasner reached out to me. He wanted to do a walk-by of problematic locations [and] that’s what we did,” said Smith, of the 14th District. “We had a homicide last Tuesday that was the second homicide on that same block within the last two weeks. That block is problematic to us. A lot of drugs are sold out there. The purpose of the meeting was so the district attorney can work with the police department. We are going to be speaking in the near future about different strategies we can utilize to curtail gun violence.”
The walk began at the Fresh Grocer on Chew Avenue and continued to Haines Street, then Germantown and Wister. Kinsey said the group was able to talk to a few people in the community, but that others mostly avoided them, especially youth hanging out in the area.
“Most of them scattered and don’t want to be seen with the police. One young man talked with us. Others came on the porch. Local residents said things don’t happen but the reality is drugs are being sold and a young man got [fatally] shot,” said Kinsey.
“That’s why we are talking about strategies to have people engage with the police and not feel, ‘I can’t talk to the police.’ We are talking about ways to engage the community and have them work directly with police to make police aware if they see suspicious activity taking place.”
In a March press release in response to the killing of a Philadelphia SWAT officer, Krasner said collaborative efforts are important to address issues such as gun violence.
“We collaborate and rely on one another to investigate crimes, identify suspects, bring them into custody, and prosecute them in the pursuit of justice. Our deep reliance and trust in one another does not often make headlines, but it is critical to the safety of all communities.”
Kinsey said an upcoming youth digital conference on gun violence is being planned with the Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
