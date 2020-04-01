U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans and Dr. Scott Goldstein recently joined state Sen. Art Haywood for a digital town hall meeting to discuss the novel coronavirus.
“Right now we are at a lull before the storm and hopefully we can keep everyone’s anxiety at a very low level,” said Goldstein, an emergency medicine physician at Einstein Healthcare Network and director of EMS and disaster medicine.
The conference focused on how the growing spread of the new coronavirus is impacting people throughout the commonwealth, specifically Montgomery County and Philadelphia residents.
Questions ranged from what resources will be available for first responders and hospital staff, to how seniors and people on Social Security disability would be affected.
“All across the state and especially in the Philadelphia area, people are working around the clock to prepare,” Goldstein said. “For me I’m on daily, sometimes multi times a day preparing for this event.
“Right now we are prepared and we are preparing to obtain everything we need,” he added on the call, “hopefully keeping this at a lower level [that] we can handle. We just don’t know what to expect, we can only guess based on models from other countries.”
One caller asked where the state stands on having adequate access to ventilators in comparison to New York state, which had 25,000 confirmed cases last week and now faces a ventilator shortage.
“We have enough ventilators,” Haywood said. However, the senator added it will be challenging to predict if that will be the case in three to four weeks.
In response to concerns about whether the state has the resources to fight COVID-19, the senator said $50 million has been approved to support hospitals to purchase equipment and supplies.
“We know that’s not enough but it is a start so that’s one piece of what the state has done,” Haywood said.
Evans said the federal stimulus package passed on Friday will provide support and funding for hospitals.
“We need to thank the people on the front line for all that they give,” he said. “The doctors, nurses, I consider them first responders and we need to thank them for what they do.
“We passed three bills so far and we focused a great deal on health care, around testing, and making sure we have equipment,” he said. “Obviously we should do much more but to answer the question we are investing taxpayers dollars to making sure we have equipment.”
Goldstein advised that people have a couple of options if they feel ill and think that they may need to be tested for COVID-19.
“The first is making a phone call to your family’s physician and telling them you are concerned,” he said.
“If that is not an option you can call the county hotline,” he said. “If you start feeling symptoms and you feel like they are not normal and you start feeling sick you can obviously go to an emergency department.”
When asked how long it takes for COVID-19 to go through your system or before you test negative after testing positive, Goldstein could not give a definitive answer.
“I don’t know and and don’t think a lot of people know as of yet,” he said. Some people can test negative and turn positive.
“Chances are a person will be spreading the virus most likely before they show symptoms for a couple of days,” Goldstein added. “You spread it before and during. You are not likely to be spreading [COVID-19] afterwards when you’re fever-free and have no symptoms.”
