State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosted a re-election party at the Center in the Park in Germantown on Saturday.
Residents, long-time friends, and local officials such as U.S. Rep Dwight Evans, Councilman Derek Green, and newly elected City Commissioner Omar Sabir, were in attendance.
Kinsey, who has served seven years in office, was welcomed with open arms by the Germantown community. Kinsey succeeded John Myers in 2013 and since then has led the greater Germantown community.
This election term, Kinsey wants to focus on bringing people together regardless of their zip codes and skin color. Another task on Kinsey’s list is to reach women of color, who currently don’t have the means to grow their business and provide them with a seat at the table.
Kinsey’s re-election party wasn’t just an opportunity for him to affirm his vision for the Germantown community, yet it was used to gather organizations under one roof. Supreme Dow, founder of The Black Writers Museum and Peggy Sims Founder of Sisters Returning Home, was in attendance.
Last month, Kinsey granted 18 community organizations with $125,000 in grants for their work in education, the arts, and economic development. The Black Writers Museum received a grant for $5,000.
“We’re in the process of building greater relationships,” Kinsey said. “There are many organizations that exist and many weren’t coming to the table. I think that now, over the course of time they recognize the importance of being at the table and I’m offering them the opportunity to go me and well as other groups to come together so we can address the lack of employment and talk about crime and safety that’s plaguing our young folks today.”
One long-time friend and supporter, Nathan O. Thomas, 93, a Tuskegee Airman, who served in World War II, attended the event and took the stage to give encouraging words to Kinsey and the community.
“Steve was coming in when John Myers was retiring,” he said. “He’s always been a people’s person. Keep him in prayer, make him steadfast. Let him make all the ways of leadership that can be done in Harrisburg and in the community of Germantown.”
Thomas was a former employee of Myers.
In December 2018, Kinsey was elected by peers to serve as the chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus for the 2019-2020 Legislative Session.
“He is in this position as the anchor and the core of what’s been taking place in Northwest Philadelphia,” Evans said. “That core is very important, just like your body. The core muscles affect every aspect of that growth and development. And Kinsey couldn’t be a better person of fulfilling what Dave and John Myers were about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.