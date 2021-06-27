A street in Ardmore was renamed last week for First Lt. Paul T. Short, the first African-American officer from the Main Line killed in the Vietnam War.
The street where he grew up was renamed 1LT Paul T. Short Way at a ceremony June 19 at the Chestnut Avenue and Spring Avenue.
Short was born in 1942 to Paul T. Short Sr. and Jeanette Short and lived at 221 Chestnut Ave. along with his five sisters, all of whom are still living. He attended Ardmore Avenue Elementary School, Ardmore Junior High and Lower Merion High School, class of 1960. He was a member of the track team and band. Upon graduation, Short attended Temple University.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in February 1964. He was selected for Officer Candidate School and, after graduating, was assigned to the Canal Zone for training in jungle warfare. He was sent to Vietnam in July 1966.
Short served with Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and Bravo Company, and transferred to Alfa Company executive officer. He was killed on Feb. 3, 1967, in Tay Ninh, Vietnam, by shrapnel after surviving three land mine explosions that wrecked armored vehicles he was commanding.
He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his heroic efforts.
