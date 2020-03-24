At least 42 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Montgomery County by last Wednesday afternoon with more than 500 people had been placed in quarantine.
One fact which has been consistent in the Montgomery County briefings and press conferences is that the community can expect to see a significant rise of daily positive cases of COVID-19 before it will begin to see a decline.
As a measure to help residents contain the spread of the coronavirus, state Sen. Art Haywood will hold a second telephone town hall call this month for Montco and Philadelphia residents.
Participants will be able to ask questions and engage in a discussion about issues that are important to them during this national pandemic. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday March 26 and is just one avenue that the senator is using to disseminate pertinent and timely information.
Earlier this week Haywood’s office sent two informational emails to a list of 10,000 constituents providing resources and updates in addition to 50 vote by mail applications.
Other than calls, social media, and mail, the senator said one of the main ways to get the information out to the African American community will be through the press and media.
“The role of the [Philadelphia] Tribune is going to be key to getting facts out to the African American community. Getting the truth out is a significant challenge and it’s something that we got to do,” said Haywood.
“My office is not closed,” he said. “We are open for emails and calls. We are not taking walk-ins but we are open. And in that regard we have had a number of calls we’ve responded to in the district.”
“As of Monday we have received over 800 email requests for information and we’re responding to those,” he added.
According to Haywood there were 1,500 people on the last town hall call and he is anticipating a larger response next week.
“[During the last town hall meeting ] I gave updates on personal action people should take to reduce their chances of getting the virus which obviously included washing their hands and social distancing. I provided updates on where to get food and letting people know that there will be no more utility terminations for the time being,” said Haywood “It is also important that people know that the attorney general is taking a serious look at price gouging. Individuals can and should report price gouging.”
Montgomery County is considered to be the epicenter of the coronavirus and is on lockdown for at least the next 14 days.
“I believe that Philadelphia will soon reach the same level of challenges as Montgomery County. Montgomery County is in the lead but I believe that other counties around Montgomery county will soon catch up,” said Haywood.
The senator also suggested that Montgomery County and Philadelphia are headed in the same direction as San Francisco and the counties that surround it.
“I think we are approaching a place where citizens should get ready to be at home as ordered by the government. This is not the case today, I don’t want anyone to think that it is but I do believe this is the direction we are headed and we should be prepared. Better to get ready now than to be surprised when it may happen. The time to prepare is now,” he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf asked all non-essential retail stores to close in Montgomery County, affecting those at Willow Grove and Plymouth Meeting malls. Since then residents have been told to work from home. Montgomery County officials also urged residents to cancel non-essential public and private gatherings, both indoor and outdoor.
Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, who heads the county’s Board of Commissioners, asked businesses to offer paid sick time during the outbreak of the new coronavirus, and also asked for their employees to work at home.
“Work from home,” said Haywood. “The work from home order does not apply in Philadelphia but the work from home order does apply to Montgomery county. Work from home and stay at home. All residents have to work from home except those who have essential jobs.”
“All counties should be following the [federal] Center of Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The gathering of 10 or more should be prohibited. The city of Philadelphia has not said 10 or more, but the CDC said 10 or more,” he explained.
“I encourage all residents to avoid any meetings of 10 or more and also encourage all residents to maintain social distancing of six feet or more from each other and that is not limited to work, it includes the lines at the grocery stores,” said Haywood.
“I‘ve been in a number of grocery stores yesterday and the day before and people are not practicing social distancing in the lines at the stores,” he added.
The groceries are not the only places the senator has visited during these unprecedented times. He’s also made rounds to check out the schools and sites in his districts that are providing free meals for students including the Belfield Playground and the Lonnie Young recreation center.
Cheltenham Township school district distributed one week of food recently and is scheduled to distribute food Wednesday. Jenkintown school district will do the same. Springfield Township school district is distributing food every week day at their middle school cafe and Abington Township school district is working with a network of food pantries to provide meals.
“We’re glad we could assemble it all and have the school district share with the public on Monday,” said Haywood. Most of all of the sites were up and running when he visited earlier this week.
Haywood mentioned that there has been a recent significant change in the unemployment compensation progress which will no longer require a waiting week for applicants
“We’ve sped up getting money to our people through unemployment compensation for all districts and across the commonwealth,” he said.
When it comes to small businesses which many people are concerned about, the government is working on providing some relief.
“Pennsylvania has a small business first program and there are 21 million additional dollars that were approved for this program. Basically providing low interest loans and zero interest loans to small businesses so they can make it through this crisis,” said Haywood.
“This is all based on the applicant’s information and what we are doing is getting this information out to small businesses through email as well as social media,” he continued.
“For individuals I’ve been advocating for no termination of public benefits during this time. A person can’t recertify if they can’t go to the office. You can’t provide updates to your case if you can’t go in or you can’t provide updates because you’ve been asked to stay home,” he explained.
Individuals will not have their benefits terminated whether it’s SNAP, Medicaid for health, or TANF for cash grants. That’s statewide.
“I’m also encouraging people to apply for public assistance even though the county assistance office is closed, online applications are available and the department of human services is prepared to respond quickly,” said Haywood.
Unfortunately, there are a number of residents with extreme vulnerabilities other than having low income or no income. Caregivers are at risk, those with existing chronic health conditions, and people who have an alcohol dependency.
Given the recent mandate to close the wine and spirit stores in Montgomery County an advert hardship non coronavirus related such as alcohol withdrawal can potentially contribute to the county’s mortality rate during this time.
“It is very challenging for those who are dependent on alcohol. I had a long conversation about how to deal with those who are dependent. Alcohol withdrawal can lead to death. That’s one other population we really have to look at,” said Haywood.
“For those who have low income or who don’t have health insurance, they will still be able to get tested at no cost,” Haywood explained.
However, that is once public testing becomes available. Right now only healthcare workers or first responders and those who have symptoms of the new coronavirus are being tested.
Although utilities and public assistance termination has been put on hold. Rent is not and there is a danger of evictions and a risk some will have to face over the next month or two.
The senator said he understands these risks and though government officials don’t have all the answers he assures that they are working to help find solutions.
“The president unfortunately has put the nation three to four weeks behind in our response because he initially called the outbreak a hoax. It does appear that he has come around but our current position remains that we are about three to four weeks behind in testing. We are not testing the number of people that we should have been. We are three to four weeks behind in ordering ventilators. If we started ordering ventilator’s a month ago we would not have the shortage that we are talking about today,” said Haywood.
“It seems the president knows what needs to be done in respect to the economy. He wants to make sure that the airline industry gets bailed out and wants residents to get $1,000. I think it’s important to get money and protecting the economy is important but it is not as important as saving lives,” said Haywood.
“The president has failed us on the saving lives side of it. [He was]way too slow” he added.
“I want people to know we have had significant challenges as a nation before all of which we have overcome. I have deep faith in our people that we will overcome this,” said the state lawmaker, who represents the 4th Senatorial District. “We’ll help each other when each of us need help. I’m very confident that we have enough love and dedication to overcome this. It’s going to take both. I’m completely confident we can do it even though this may be one of the greatest challenges in the history of the nation.”
