The Rev. Marshall Mitchell, pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Abington, hosted an advanced screening of "The Banker" and then held a discussion with actor and producer Anthony Mackie and director George Nolfi in New York City on March 3.
Mitchell is no stranger to promoting such projects. According to a 2016 Deadline article, he's a Hollywood audience consultant for Wit PR, the firm that managed the advanced screening.
Inspired by a true story, the movie recounts the adventures of Bernard Garrett and Joseph Morris, who helped their fellow Blacks by buying homes in white neighborhoods to rent as well as offered loans to Black-owned businesses. They were later convicted of misusing funds from the banks acquired in building their enterprise.
"The Banker" has Mackie playing Garrett and Samuel Jackson playing Morris. It follows them as the two men devise a scheme to take on the racist establishments of the 1960s. Along with Garrett's wife Eunice, played by Nia Long, they train Matt Steiner, a working-class white man played by Nicholas Hoult, to pose as the wealthy and privileged face of their real estate and banking business. Ultimately, their attempt to break down color lines drew the attention of the federal government.
The movie raised eyebrows in November when it was unexpectedly pulled from its closing-night premiere at the American Film Institute's annual festival in Los Angeles. Its release was postponed amid sexual abuse allegations against Bernard Garrett Jr., a co-producer and the son of Bernard Garrett.
“Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention,” the tech giant Apple said in a statement then. “We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.”
Apple TV+, a subsidiary and a newcomer to the entertainment business, scheduled a limited cinematic release on March 6, and plans to stream it online starting March 20, according to media reports.
At the March 3 screening, the controversy seemed to have faded into the past as guests were treated to a swanky reception on the upper floor of the IPIC Theater in New York City.
Mitchell moderated an question-and-answer session with Mackie and Nolfi.
Nolfi said the production of the film was decades in the making. Although he came into the project just four years ago, the director, whose previous movie included "The Adjustment Bureau" in 2011, said the initial idea started with Garrett 25 years ago.
The discussion also provided a segue to talk about financial literacy, or the lack thereof, in the Black community, touching on the nuisances that many moviegoers don’t often see in African American films.
“Only 10 countries on Earth spend more money than African Americans; so we are [potent] consumers,” said Mackie.
Mackie also encouraged the audience to hold off buying high-end clothes, such as "red bottom" shoes, and taking expensive trips until they have their financial house in order. He urged listeners to obtain some of life's tangible necessities, such as a retirement plan, a home and money in the bank.
The 2-hour movie, which had a reported budget of $11 million, is directed by Nolfi and a former collaborator Joel Viertel, who helped him with "The Adjustment Bureau," is among the producers. Jackson is listed one of several executive producers.
It was written by Nolfi, Niceole Levy, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by David Lewis Smith, Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.