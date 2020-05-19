The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday that the cause of death for political and business leader Renee Amoore was not the novel coronavirus.
Alex Balacki, first deputy coroner, said she died from hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease.
“It's heart disease,” he said. “And the manner of death is natural.”
Balacki said a coronavirus test for Amoore came back negative.
Amoore was 67 when she died on May 4.
She was the deputy chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party and founder and president of The Amoore Group, which included Amoore Health Systems, Inc., 521 Management Group, Inc., and Ramsey Educational and Development Institute, Inc.
Amoore was a longtime advocate of clinically appropriate and cost effective alternatives to more expensive care.
She was elevated to the position of Republican state deputy chair in 1996 and was recognized nationally for her work to bring more people of color into the Republican Party.
After Donald Trump was elected president, Amoore worked as a volunteer on his transition team for the Department of Health and Human Services.
Amoore received many awards, including Pennsylvania’s Best 50 Women in Business, National Registry of Who’s Who, Black Achievers Award, Pennsylvania’s Honor Roll for Women, NAACP Award for Community Service in Education and the “Class of ’98” from Main Line Today magazine. She was honored by Elizabeth Dole as an Outstanding Entrepreneur for her achievements in the business community.
Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairwoman Bernadette Comfort said Amoore was a trailblazer both for women and people of color.
“Renee carved a path for many to follow,” she said in a news statement.
“She was a good friend, a faithful Republican and an irreplaceable voice for our party. We are so proud of and grateful for all she has done for the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”
