BLUEBELL — Montgomery County Community College’s Class of 2020 finally got to celebrate their graduation on Friday at two drive-up ceremonies held at the Blue Bell campus.
Typically held in May, the 53rd commencement ceremony for the 1,669 graduates was postponed this year due to COVID-19. To safely accommodate the participants, MCCC held ceremonies in the morning and again in the afternoon.
“This year has brought a set of challenges, transitions and opportunities that hasn’t been seen before,” MCC President Victoria L. Bastecki-Perez said at the ceremony. “With the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, the historic protests, the ongoing fight against racial and social injustices and so much more, 2020 was by far one of the most transformative years in recent history. And you have played an instrumental, active role as part of it — readying yourselves for economic recovery and future prosperity.”
Frank X. Custer, chair of MCCC’s board of trustees, congratulated the graduates and also acknowledged their perseverance and grit.
“Challenges like these force us to grow, become stronger and realize what we’re truly capable of achieving,” Custer said. “You’re a community of learners that demonstrate how the spirit of education is alive and well in Montgomery County.”
Donnell Peake, the student commencement speaker, recounted the challenges he faced as a student, including homelessness, and said MCCC’s student support programs helped him could continue his education.
Peake said he had become involved in Montco Radio and the Communicating Arts Production Group, which sparked his interest in media production. He earned an associate’s degree in mass media studies and is now studying film at Ohio State University.
“I went from a student-athlete to a student-worker where I recorded games, edited footage of sports events and used the skills I learned from the classroom in the field,” Peake said in his video-recorded speech. “I gained knowledge about the media industry while working. These opportunities have opened doors for me ... I want to create a better life for myself and my family.”
Four graduates in the Class of 2020 were named All-Pennsylvania Academic Scholars — Dennis Duett of Souderton, Matthew Falcone of Green Lane, Blessing Osazuwa of Drexel Hill and Ashley Tokarski of Pottstown. Falcone also was named a 2020 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar, and Osazuwa was accepted into Columbia University, where she’ll start classes in the spring.
Earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mustangs Men’s Basketball team won the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIX Championship (Division III) and competed at Nationals, placing 17th in the country.
Members of the Class of 2020 range in age from 18 to 70 years, with Delila Matara, of Huntingdon Valley, being the youngest graduate, and Richard Pomerantz, of Elkins Park, being the oldest.
Matara, a dual enrollment student, earned her high school diploma in June from Lower Moreland High School and is currently enrolled online at Temple University where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education. Pomerantz earned a certificate of completion in medical coding.
