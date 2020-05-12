Montgomery County Community College’s Central Campus in Blue Bell has become a drive-through, community-based, testing site for the COVID-19 virus. The testing began last month.
The testing site, which is a coordinated effort among officials from Montgomery County, Whitpain Township, Montgomery County Community College, the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as other state and federal partners, is located in a parking lot of the campus and is scheduled to run through Sunday, May 30.
Entrance to the site can only be made from the main entrance on DeKalb Pike (U.S. Route 202) across from Tournament Drive. Anyone who attempts to enter the campus from Morris Road or Cathcart Road, will be redirected to come in from DeKalb Pike. Digital sign boards were posted to mark the entrances and exits, according to information posted by Montgomery County.
The same-day testing site is only available for those who make an appointment and is in operation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the days of operation as testing supplies allow. No treatment is being conducted on-site. The site can only test 250 individuals per day.
Individuals who meet one or more of the following five criteria are eligible for testing:
Persons of any age and with symptoms of sudden illness (such as fever OR cough OR shortness of breath OR loss of smell/taste AND including gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea OR vomiting OR diarrhea) with or without fever;
First responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS, or dispatcher) AND concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR symptoms of any sudden illness with or without fever;
Health care workers providing direct patient care AND concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR symptoms of any sudden illness with or without fever;
Anyone with known or suspected direct contact to someone with COVID-19;
Anyone who has been recommended by their doctor to get tested.
The testing site is available to both in and out-of-county residents. Individuals who drive to the testing site are asked to show photo identification to verify they have a testing appointment. They also need to meet at least one of the above-listed testing eligibility criteria. Individuals not meeting one of the above criteria or who lack this necessary documentation will be denied access to testing.
The test is self-administered. Individuals insert a foam swab into their own nose to collect samples, and then secure that swab into a container for processing. When they drive up, a health care professional gives directions on how to proceed through the test. For full details about how to self-administer the test and to schedule an appointment, visit the Montgomery County website dedicated to the testing site. Community members without access to internet can also make an appointment over the phone by dialing (610) 631-3000.
