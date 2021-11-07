NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is now scheduling appointments for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following FDA and CDC recommendation.
Vaccine appointments can be made online at www.montcopa.org/COVID-19vaccine or by calling (833) 875-3967 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are required, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Appointments are open to children who live or go to school in Montgomery County.
All minors (under age 18) seeking to get vaccinated at a Montgomery County clinic must either be physically accompanied by a parent/legal guardian or an authorized substitute. For more guidance on this, go to https://www.montcopa.org/3660/COVID-19-Vaccine and scroll to the "Getting vaccinated as a minor in Montco" heading.
Children ages 5-11 have been authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine only. The Moderna and J&J vaccines are still being evaluated for this age group. COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 are subject to the same multi-step testing and approval process as all other COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 vaccines ─ including those routinely recommended for childhood vaccination.
Montgomery County operates four COVID-19 vaccine clinics. They are located at:
Bethel Community Church of Pottstown
575 N. Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464
Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Human Services Center
First Floor, Community Room
1430 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA 19401
Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
King of Prussia Mall at the Court
Third Floor (former Thomasville Furniture)
640 W. Dekalb Pike, Suite 3010
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Mondays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fridays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Willow Grove Parkside Shopping Center (former Petco)
2522 W. Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090
Mondays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fridays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
A comprehensive collection of clinics in the area, from all providers, is at vaccines.gov.
Montgomery County has partnered with the Montgomery County Immunization Coalition (MCIC) to hold a series of town halls for parents to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children.
During these live, virtual events, local healthcare and community leaders will share the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 years old and answer parents’ questions and concerns. Registration is free for the following events:
- Thursday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Ages 5-11: A virtual town hall for Black parents in partnership with Norristown NAACP. Register at www.montcopa.org/vaccine.
- Tuesday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Ages 5-11 (Spanish/Español): A virtual roundtable for Latino parents in partnership with ACLAMO. Register at www.montcopa.org/roundtable.
- Wednesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.; COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Ages 5-11: A Virtual Roundtable for Parents. Register at www.montcopa.org/parents.
Montgomery County is currently administering the following vaccines for those who qualify at its four clinics:
First and second doses for people ages 5 and older (Pfizer).
One dose for people ages 18 & older (J&J).
Booster doses for people who qualify (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J).
Third dose for immunocompromised people (Pfizer & Moderna).
Flu shots for people 6 months of age or older.
COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time as a flu shot, however separate appointments are required for each vaccine. To get both vaccines at the same time, schedule both appointments at the same clinic location with coordinating time slots if possible.
To make an appointment for a first, second, third, or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.montcopa.org/COVID-19vaccine. To make an appointment for a flu shot, visit www.montcopa.org/Flu.
Montgomery County’s Department of Public Safety is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound individuals who are eligible through its Mobile Integrated Health Unit. Anyone who wants to set up a vaccination appointment for a homebound person should call (610) 631-3079 and leave a voicemail for a call back.
For general COVID-19 questions or to register for the vaccine by phone, call the Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline at (833) 875-3967. The hotline is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 am. to 4:30 pm. General questions can also be emailed to covid19@montcopa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.