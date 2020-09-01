Montgomery County native and singer Christian Brailsford has made the most of his return home after having to leave a shut Broadway due to the pandemic. He now performs weekly for his home church, Salem Baptist in Roslyn.
“I’ve been back home since the middle of March,” he said. “I was in the show called ‘Oratorio For Living Things.’ It was the afternoon of our third preview when we received the news that all the Broadway theaters were shutting down.”
Broadway musicals were first impacted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mass gathering restrictions on March 12. The shutdown was initially slated for a month, but later extended to June 7 and then into September. Now all Broadway productions will remain closed until at least January 3, 2021.
“I left and came back home before they started shutting down borders and checking IDs,” Brailsford said. “I stayed here for a few months and then went back up to officially move out when there was an opportunity to do so.”
Brailsford’s mother Julie Baines said she is “happy to have him back home.”
“I prayed everyday that he would be safe and that God would protect him, but I was a little worried,” she said. “I would ask him how he was feeling and whether he wanted to stay up there [in New York], he’s such a positive person, he would always say mom I’m fine, I’m doing good.
“I actually thought he would stay in New York for a while,” she continued. “He didn’t seem like he was trying to come back home or anything but then when his show was cancelled I think it really hit home.”
Brailsford resided in New York for nearly two years before deciding to relocate again. It was a decision based partly on taking safety precautions and being closer to family during the pandemic.
“New York was kind of coming back to the state of normalcy and that’s when I decided to go back up there and gather all of my things,’’ he said. “It’s unfortunate because you’re up there and you have a lot of stuff going on. New York is all about momentum. It’s tough to get the ball rolling at first. Then once the ball starts rolling you want to keep the momentum going.”
According to Brailsford, one of the upsides of the pandemic is that it provided a moment of reflection and time to assess what’s really important.
“I didn’t want to be in an environment where coronavirus cases were skyrocketing by the day,” he said. “During a time like this you should be around the people who you are able to draw strength from and I’m just happy to be back here with my family.”
Brailsford’s talents had taken him abroad and across the country.
“The role of Scar in ‘The Lion King’ took me to Hong Kong,” he said. “I was in Hong Kong for about a year-and-a-half. After I did ‘The Lion King,’ I decided to move back home for a little bit and I booked a cruise ship contract and it brought me right back out to Asia.”
Brailsford performed in China, Japan, South Korea, Cambodia, and Singapore before landing an opportunity to perform for the United Service Organization, which ultimately prompted his move to New York City.
“This experience has humbled me,” he continued. “Everyone is going through this together. Everyone has things that they wanted to do and had their plans going into 2020. It was the year of 20/20 vision, everyone was saying, you know. 2020 indeed had a way of revealing itself, a 20/20 vision in a very different way.”
Brailsford’s return home also allowed him to reconnect with his home church.
“The choir is where I discovered my talent,” he said. “I was a part of the Yes Ministry and youth service. That was my beginning.
“I remember the first time I stepped foot into the sanctuary,” Brailsford continued. “I remember the first choir rehearsal I attended. I came up through the celestial choir then I joined the chapel choir. It feels like yesterday when I performed my first solo ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain,’ I was 11 years-old and for my first big solo, I performed ‘I Need You’ by Tye Tribbett.”
Upon returning to Wyndmoor, Salem’s pastor the Rev. Marshall Mitchell asked Brailsford to sing for the church’s online service as people are still sheltering in place.
“Christian’s temporary return, or detour, to Philly and Salem is indicative of these shifting times,” Mitchell said. “More than anything, it shows that we are blessed to have a ‘home.’ His voice, singing and otherwise, is a blessing to our fellowship.”
While Brailsford is optimistic about the future, he advises people to take the coronavirus seriously.
“I lost my manager,” he said. “My manager passed away a couple weeks ago from COVID-19. It is tough and it is hitting a lot of people. It took some time to process that loss and to make sense of it because he [my manager] was still young with a whole bunch of life in front of him.”
Despite facing many uncertainties Brailsford remains hopeful.
“One thing that we can be grateful for is the fact that we’re alive and people who may be suffering from COVID-19, well we can offer them love and find ways to encourage others,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.