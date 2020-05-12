For her final project as a Sound Recording and Music Technology (SRT) major at Montgomery County Community College, Candace Benson was tasked with incorporating all the skills she’s developed over her two years in the program to completely produce an original song from start to finish.
The 28-year-old had it all planned out. She’d work with her childhood friend and singer/songwriter, A’zha Perry, on the project. Perry would sing, and Benson would produce the song in the state-of-the-art recording studio at MCCC’s Central Campus in Blue Bell.
Then the world shut down.
Seemingly overnight, Benson’s plans radically changed, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. She could no longer produce the song in the studio, but would have to work on it from home instead. Worse yet, the project lost its singer. Perry lives in Norristown, and Benson lives in Pottstown, meaning neither could leave their house to work on it with the other.
Scrambling, Benson turned to the one person in her life who has always been there to help her out of any jam and who had the vocal chops to save the project–her mom, Sharon Lyles-Benson.
“With us being home now working remotely, I thought, ‘why not my mom? She can sing,’” said Benson.
Having the idea was one thing, convincing her mom to do it was another.
“Are you kidding? Are you serious?” Lyles-Benson said laughing, as she remembered responding to Benson’s request. “She said, ‘yeah, mom, I can’t get A’zha. I need a main singer.’ I was like ‘oh, my gosh.’ Moms will do whatever they can to help their kids out.”
The pair have been hard at work on the project since then.
While she may not have a professional recording studio at her disposal for the foreseeable future, Benson said she’s got all the equipment she needs to produce the song.
“I can do pretty much anything at the school but in a smaller version,” she said. “I have everything. David Ivory (Director of Sound Recording and Music Technology) and his team are excellent. They have everything you want and need accommodated, without you thinking about it. Any questions you have, they have answers immediately. They’ve really helped me.”
Benson already laid down the background tracks, backup vocals and arranged the instrumentation for her song called “A Reason to Love Me.” She’s working with Lyles-Benson to lay down the lead vocals. While she couldn’t define the genre of the love song, Benson said she takes inspiration from such artists as Phil Collins, the rock band “Toto,” Michael Jackson and Celine Dion.
All in the familyBenson and Lyles-Benson each have a rich musical background. Benson started playing the piano when she was 4 years old. She has been singing in choirs and bands at church with her family for many years and has been singing professionally since she was 12. In 2014, she was named the runner-up on BET’s “Sunday Best,” a nationally televised, weekly, gospel-based, singing competition.
She served as the music director at Bethel A.M.E. Church in West Chester. A 2010 Pottstown Senior High School graduate, Benson also holds a degree in music education and audio production from MCCC. She’s back on campus to further round out her expertise of the recording industry.
Lyles-Benson also sang in church from a young age and started performing solos as young as 7 years old in venues across the country. Her family was filled with musicians and growing up her father formed a family gospel choir. Lyles-Benson studied voice in college and sang on stage with national artists. Yet she slowed down after starting a family.
“Then I realized my children coming up were very talented,” she said. “I began to encourage them. That’s where we are.”
Today, Lyles-Benson serves as Benson’s manager and travels with her to performances.
Dynamic DuetOn the project, Benson has enjoyed working with her mom and encourages her to find her voice not only as a performer but as a lyricist too, she said.
“She never got to discover that part of herself,” she said. “It’s been a journey. It’s enjoyable. I see the little girl in her. Her dreams are coming true.”
“I’m discovering a new me that I didn’t know was tucked in there,” said Lyles-Benson. “I’ve spent endless nights creating. I’m waking up early in the morning creating. I’m welcoming this new me and it’s wonderful.”
The experience has allowed both women to grow and learn from each other.
“It’s funny the very thing she trained me to do I’m putting in her,” said Benson. “Now this student is the teacher. I’m building her confidence. There was a time when she stopped singing. She put her endeavors into me and my siblings. I kept going with it. We all do some form of music. There was a time when she was the teacher, coach, artist, developer and manager. Now I’m doing that very thing.”
Benson also mentioned how working with her mom in a professional setting like a recording session changes the way she’s required to act around her. As the producer, she has to make sure Lyles-Benson gives her what she wants, which at times may force her to be more firm in her demands than she normally would be.
“She’s my mother but because this is what I want to do in my life, I have to step away and treat her like I would treat an artist,” she said.
“Candace is a tough cookie,” said Lyles-Benson. “They’ve told me for years I’m tough. It’s a tough world and there are a lot of people trying to accomplish what you’re doing. Candace has got me licked. I thought I had a really good ear. Candace has a phenomenal ear. She can catch things most people cannot. She’s right on it.”
“I’m my mother’s child,” said Benson.
This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo have worked together on a project. Lyles-Benson is an MCCC alumna, having graduated in 2014. In fact, she and her daughter unintentionally shared a class together when Benson was studying for her first degree. Lyles-Benson had switched majors and needed one more class to graduate.
“(Music assistant professor) Michael Kelly put me in that class,” said Lyles-Benson. “Candace looked around the class, saw me and said ‘what are you doing here?’ I said ‘this is my class.’ She said ‘this is my class! Who goes to school with their mom?’”
Working with her mom at her side throughout her music career has helped Benson achieve a lot of success so far. She said she’s been lucky to have her, planned or unplanned.
“We’ve been partners in crime constantly,” said Benson. “Unexpectedly, but it’s been a blessing.”
