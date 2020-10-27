The number of coronavirus cases has surged in Montgomery County, with more than 500 new cases reported in the past week, and the increase is likely to continue, county officials said Tuesday.
County officials and the Office of Public Health on Tuesday reported 518 more people tested positive for the corona virus from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, and one individual died of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 13,442 cases and 838 deaths.
“The predicted COVID-19 fall surge has arrived in Montgomery County. We continue to see an increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases across all age groups,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “As the weather gets cooler and more events move indoors, we are likely to see increased transmission in our community."
The 518 positive individuals are from 53 municipalities. New cases were reported in people as young as 1 and as old as 100. Slightly more of the infections were in females — 261, compared with 255 in males, and two whose gender is unknown.
The individual who died of COVID-19 did not reside in a long-term care facility, the county's update said, but eight of the new cases are in long-term care facilities. None of the reported positive COVID-19 cases resulted from antibody testing.
Arkoosh urged residents to continue to take "common-sense steps" to minimize the spread of the virus.
"Please wear a mask when near non-household contacts, avoid social gatherings, get tested if you need or want to, fully cooperate if you receive a call from a contact tracer, and download the COVID Alert PA app onto your phone.
No-cost COVID-19 community testing sites are located throughout the county for all ages, with no prescription required. The self-administered tests are by appointment only, do not require a vehicle, and are available for individuals who live or work in Montgomery County.
To register for testing, visit www.montcopa.org/COVID-19 and select County Testing Information or call 610-970-2937 on the date of the intended appointment.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. on Monday through Friday and will remain open until all slots are filled and as long as testing supplies allow. The sites are outdoors and are subject to closure on short notice due to inclement weather.
The testing sites and hours when testing is available are:
Ardmore: 114 W. Lancaster Ave. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m.
Green Lane: Deep Creek and Snyder Roads. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m.
Lansdale: 421 W. Main St. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m.
Norristown: Delaware Valley Community Health Center at the Norristown Regional Health Center at 1401 Dekalb St. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Pottstown: Montgomery County Office of Public Health, 364 King St. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
Willow Grove: First Baptist Church-Crestmont, 1678 Fairview Ave. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
Information on additional testing sites, including many that operate over the weekend, can be found at www.montcopa.org/covid-19 under the County Testing Information button.
COVID-19 contact tracing efforts are ongoing and are critical to slowing the spread of the disease, the county's update said. The county has partnered with ACLAMO, Family Services of Montgomery County, Montgomery County OIC, and Visiting Nurses Association Community Services to help with contact tracing efforts.
Individuals who have been tested or identified as a direct contact of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has received a call from the Results Center or another community partner may return the call to 610-278-5923 to find out their results or status. All information discussed on the call is confidential and is only used to trace COVID-19 cases.
"Working together, we can suppress the spread of COVID-19 in Montgomery County,” Arkoosh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.