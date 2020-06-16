NEEDS COMMENTS FROM STATE OR COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS TO COLLABORATE AND SUPPORT WHAT THE DOCTOR IS SAYING???
Montgomery County could have a coronavirus spike since so few residents in the county have caught the novel coronavirus and developed COVID-19 in comparison to Philadelphia and other large cities, according to Dr. Larry Caplin.
“Montgomery County, because it has had fewer infections per capita, has more people at risk of still catching the virus," he said.
"So they actually have a risk of being a place where they could have a spike because so few people have caught it [COVID-19],so far," Caplin added. "That just means there’s a lot more people that can catch it.”
Caplin is a health care logistics expert and CEO of DOCS.
Headquartered in Pipersville, the health agency's provides access to comprehensive health care and innovative solutions for schools, military and government agencies, correctional facilities, and corporations around the world.
HAS HIS AGENCY BEEN WORKING WITH THE COUNTY??? IS HIS AGENCY WORKING WITH ANYONE INVOLVED IN VIRUS PREVENTION IN FORMULATING HIS VIEWPOINT ON ISSUE???
“We know that people who are in close contact with each other over any extended period of time increases transmission," Caplin said about the currently incurable virus that has crippled economies worldwide due to of lockdown measures.
"In Montgomery County, people are spread out a little more, they have more space around them, they have bigger yards, they are in less contact with each other all the time, that is an advantage," the doctor noted.
However, that doesn’t make its residents less susceptible to contracting COVID-19 when the second coronavirus wave, which many health experts foresee, hits.
In March, Montgomery County was the epicenter of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania. Since then, the number of new cases have been kept at a minimum, after state and local measures were implemented to combat the spread of the illness.
Although Montgomery County Commissioners have yet to give an exact date, they are primed to move the region into the state's green phase of coronavirus mitigation if current metrics continue to improve.
“You have to look at the overall health of a population," Caplin said. "I’m not suggesting that Montgomery County is less healthy or more healthy. I'm just saying that the health of the population doesn’t impact your ability to catch the virus but it impacts your risk of having bad outcomes from catching the virus.
“People keep saying that older people and people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to catching the virus and that’s not true,” he added. “They’re not more susceptible to catch the virus. They are just as susceptible to catch the virus as anyone else. The difference is whether they will have a bad outcome or not. If people don’t take heightened safety precautions we will have another outbreak."
The latest spread of coronavirus is said to be just as dangerous as it was three months ago.
“Although we are better at providing care for people that are hospitalized and we may have fewer deaths because we learned a lot and we are better at treating people who are in the hospital, we still do not have therapy,” Caplin said. “If you get a bacterial infection and I give you an antibiotic it will treat your bacterial infection, if you have the flu and I gave you tamiflu it will reduce your symptoms and the duration of your flu, we don’t have that for covid-19 yet and until we do this virus is just as dangerous as it was three months ago."
Many businesses will also face increased liabilities and risks as states reopen. Population density will not be advantageous for Montgomery County business owners in regards to reducing the transmission of the virus in public places.
“Business liabilities and risk factors are just the same everywhere because the density of the people inside of the businesses are not changing," Caplin said. "Philadelphia is not going to allow a lot more people to sit closer together in a restaurant than Montgomery County so their risk is going to be the same and when they get into their businesses if they do not put into place adequate protections for their employees their personnel and their customers there is a risk for significant liability.
“Amazon is already being sued. They’re the first big names and I’ll bet you there will be a lot more especially if businesses are not prescreening, checking people upon entry, managing health information they way it is legally required to be managed, and requiring their staff to have proper protection. Even their customers will have to have protection. If they don’t do all of those things then they are exposing themselves to significant liabilities that we don’t know how to quantify yet. That's a very significant risk.”
Caplin noted, “People need to remember what we taught them.
“To keep distance from other people," he said. "They're not shaking hands or kissing people when they say hello anymore. They are to wash their hands regularly and cough into their elbows. They are not touching things that someone else touched. We are watching how things are cross contaminated. Clean , clean, and clean. Wash your hands, wash your face, use antimicrobial wipes, use hand sanitizer, and keep clean.
“Those things that we taught them they need to do," he added. "The concern is people forget and if they do, then the risk goes back up again. Everyone is responsible not only for themselves but responsible for the people around them."
