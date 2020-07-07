Salem Baptist Church of Roslyn recently celebrated the church’s renovated cross, which was repaired and remounted upon the sanctuary’s steeple. The new sanctuary at 2741 Woodland Road in Roslyn seats 1,400 and was renovated to transform some of its original Catholic features. The pulpit from the former location at 610 Summit Ave. in Jenkintown was transferred and a baptism pool was installed. — IMAGES / SALEM BAPTIST CHURCH

