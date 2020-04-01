In light of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close non-essential businesses in Montgomery County, Cheltenham Township officials have suspended several upcoming events, closed all libraries and canceled public meetings in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Cheltenham takes the health, safety and welfare of its residents, businesses, volunteers and employees seriously,” said Cheltenham Assistant Township Manager Alyson E. Elliott in an email to The Tribune. “Evidence shows that people congregating closer than six feet will spread the virus.
“These events generally also mean that members of the public will be coming in contact with shared surfaces that the virus can live on for hours, if it is not disinfected,” she added. “This is a very contagious disease and it is impossible to ensure proper disinfection techniques in large group events.”
To date, suspended events include: the April 18 Princess Ball at Glenside Hall, April 18 Flea Market at Curtis Arboretum, April 18 Trail Fest on Tookany Creek Parkway, April 24 Arbor Day Celebration at Carroll Brooke Park, and Earth Day events in April.
“Cheltenham believes that suspending events is one way it can help save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Elliott said.
Wolf announced a statewide social distancing plan on March 12 encouraging the suspension of all large gatherings. The plan was initially slated for 14 days with continuing evaluation. It has since been extended in hopes that social distancing will eventually stop the spread of the virus.
Given the influx of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, including Montgomery County, the governor increased social restrictions by implementing a Stay at Home Order for counties including Montgomery County to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“No official action has been taken on events beyond the end of April; however, the data available to the township shows that it is likely events beyond the end of April will be canceled,” Elliott said.
The public is encouraged to conduct business with the township via phone, email or mail. The township’s website, www.cheltenhamtownship.org, offers phone and email contacts for various municipal departments, as well as a host of documents and application forms.
Although public meetings have been canceled, the township is still conducting pertinent meetings online. The Cheltenham Board of Commissioners held its first virtual meeting via Zoom on March 18.
“The board will continue to hold virtual meetings until the restrictions are lifted. The township is considering holding some of its citizens’ committees meetings virtually, as well,” Elloitt added.
“Cheltenham understands that this is a very tough time for everyone. While seniors and people with underlying health conditions are more likely to become seriously ill and die from this disease, we want our teens and middle-aged residents to know that, while this disease is less likely to kill them, they can still get very sick from this virus,” she continued.
According to Elliott, approximately 20% of the people in hospitals are between 20 and 50 years old.
“This is significant,” she said. “They are endangering the lives of our emergency responders and taking resources away from other sick people. In addition, while younger people are very likely to recover, there is evidence that this disease can leave lasting damage to their respiratory systems.”
Staying at least 6 feet away from other people lessens the changes of catching COVID-19.
The governor’s declaration applies to public and private schools within Cheltenham Township. Nonessential retail services should also be closed. The governor’s office identified essential businesses to include pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations. Supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open, but non-life-sustaining facilities and buildings were ordered to cease operations.
For now, Cheltenham is keeping its open spaces and trails open to the public so residents can enjoy fresh air and healthy activity as long as they practice good social distancing techniques.
Playgrounds, sports courts, sports fields, pavilions, the Curtis Dog Park and other facilities and activities where social distance cannot be maintained are closed or prohibited.
“We ask our residents to respect these restrictions so the parks and trails can remain open to the public,” Elliott said.
“We also urge our residents to respect the stay at home and social distancing orders to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the rest of the community. The more they respect the restrictions in place now, the shorter they will be. No one wants prolonged restrictions.”
