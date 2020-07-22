The group Abington for Peace Coalition organized a rally for racial justice recently at Crestmont Park in Willow Grove.
“We need immediate change,” said Amy Martin, founder of the coalition.
Spearheaded by a group of concerned parents in Abington Township, close to 100 people of various ethnic backgrounds gathered as an outcry against racial injustices and to stand in solidarity.
“When our area needs a space to come out and support one another and like minded people show up,” Martin said. “There’s comradery. We try to show up and do something.”
With masks on and properly socially distancing from one one another, residents spoke about their personal experiences with law enforcement and how they’ve been impacted by racial discrimination.
“We hope to start a process of healing in our own backyard,” said Charmayne Cottom, Abington Peace Coalition Rally for Racial Justice co-organizer. “Ultimately ending racial discrimination and profiling.”
In addition to seeking solutions and starting a healing process, the rally addressed how non-Black residents and supporters can be allies in the cause.
“I listened,” Martin said. “My role was more to help organize because that’s what I do. Not so much to contribute 100 percent because that has not been my lived experiences.”
The rally organizers are a group of mostly Black and white parents from the area.
Initially, the rally for racial justice was a response to the unjust killing of George Floyd, a Black man killed during an arrest after allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis.
However, Martin, Cottom, and co-organizers Andrea Adams and Julie Nahill expressed there are some issues close to home in need of being addressed.
“I became involved obviously because of my daughter and the experiences that she had after George Floyd,” Cottom said. “A lot of the high school students were posting their stories online about experiences they’ve had in the Montgomery County school districts or just being in the county.”
Cottom shared she’s heard unpleasant stories from young people and other families about not feeling welcomed in the Cresmont Park area and Willow Grove Mall at times.
“I have lived in Abington all my life,” she said. “There were racial issues back in the 80s and now it’s 2020 and my daughter is experiencing it. I don’t want that.
“As a Black mother, it hits home and makes you really want to take action, I didn’t have any resources,” she added. “I’m not an activist but I am an advocate for my daughter.”
