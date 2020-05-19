A congratulatory banner flew over the Abington Senior High School campus and each of the district’s seven elementary schools to lift the spirits of the Abington Township’s 2020 graduating class.
The plane read, “Congrats Abington Class of 2020! #ASHS2020.”
“While we worked with our students and staff on alternate options to a traditional commencement ceremony, our administrators and members of the Abington Supervisors and Administrators Association wanted to arrange a special surprise that the graduating class was not expecting,” said Angelo Berrios, principal of Abington Senior High School.
Normally around this time of the year the graduating class would be gearing up for Abington’s annual graduation walk tradition. It is a rite of passage in which the seniors parade through the halls of their old elementary schools in the cap and gowns for one last journey as Abington School District students.
The “Grad Walk” can’t take place this year due to the extended school closure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“To symbolize our annual Grad Walk, where students return to their elementary schools for a procession through the halls in caps and gowns, a banner plane congratulating the Class of 2020 flew over our Abington Senior High School campus and all seven elementary schools to honor our soon-to-be graduates,” Berrios said.
The flight path allowed students and community members all across the District to catch a glimpse of the surprise.
Well wishes for graduates were delivered over all of Abington School District’s campuses, roughly 10 plus minutes at each school, to symbolize the solidarity of their school community and the journey all of the students took that led them to where they are today.
“It was our goal that the entire community of Abington Township and the Borough of Rockledge could be involved by joining in on the celebration when they saw the plane. We truly miss our students and teachers and look forward to being reunited once the restrictions are lifted,” Berrios said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.