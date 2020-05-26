Abington School District Board president recently talked to The Tribune about staying connected and providing support for students, parents, and members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a rewarding time to serve,” said Shameeka Browne, Abington School District President.
“If everything was going well, it would probably be easier to get more relaxed but when things are the way it is now you want to make sure that you give your all and that you do your due diligence, listen to the community, and teach the children who are at the core of it all. Yes, it is a challenge but it is also a good time to serve.”
Thursday, March 12, Montgomery County schools closed due to the novel coronavirus spread. Two weeks later, Gov. Tom Wolf announced all schools were to remain closed indefinitely as Pennsylvania reported nearly 700 new cases of the coronavirus. The decision left many parents and students quite anxious and unsure about their local school district’s plans for the remaining year and the fall.
“I think that communication is very important,” Browne said. “So making sure that the parents are informed as much as possible is key.
“After any changes the school district makes, we ensure that the parents are informed in multiple ways. They receive information, updates, and alerts, whether it’s email, mail or phone calls,” she continued.
“The information that is being disseminated now is very important especially for students who are concerned about the last quarter, or seniors who are concerned about graduating to eleventh-graders, who are concerned about fulfilling their requirements for the eleventh grade so that they are eligible to graduate next year,” she explained.
Fundamental Needs
Abington School District is highly rated and has 8,515 students in Kindergarten to 12th grade, with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1.
“We are making sure that the basic needs that were being met during the school year are still being met now, for example food,” Browne said. “We are helping to provide those meals from the school for kids who receive free and reduced lunch. Making sure that not only are our students getting meals but that there is no charge to any child. They are getting the tools that they need.
“As educators and community members we understand that if those basic needs aren’t met the kids won’t even function properly to do the work that we are asking of them,” she added.
Due to unprecedented closures, the state of students’ social and emotional welfare has become a concern.
“So we still have our counselors available for parents and students to reach out to. We are reaching out to families to make them aware of the teletherapy and telesupport that they can receive at this point of time,” Browne said.
“Students’ needs are still getting met as far as IEPS are involved,” she added. “We are also using the whole teaching community and when I say teachers I’m not just talking about people who have the title of teachers but our support staff as well. They have a play in it. They are encouraging students, they are on the zoom calls and the teachers are coming together as well to show support. We get through this because we are getting through this together.”
Community
According to Browne, Abington has a strong sense of unity and when it comes to empowering the youth everyone steps up.
“We embody the concept that ‘it’s not an us thing, or a school thing, it’s a community thing and I’m proud of that,” she said. “So another thing that our administration has done was to make sure the community know how to give their feedback. We have a special email for school board meetings so that those emails don’t get lost and we know what’s coming to us.”
With the school year almost coming to a close the majority of the focus has shifted to Abington’s Senior High School seniors who’ve recently received a list of alternative non-traditional graduation celebratory recommendations in a comprehensive letter from Abington Senior High principal, Angelo Berrios.
“We have forwarded the graduates recommendations for our seniors listing how they want to be honored,” Browne said.
“We make sure that the parents and community members know how to give their input and they have been reaching out to the seniors to see what they want in regards to graduation This is something that our principal Mr. Berrios was able to dedicate his time to. Reading over 100 emails to see what it is that the kids actually wanted and how can we honor them in a way that is doable.”
Another community effort was placing signs in students’ lawns. Teachers, staff, and students have been using appropriate social distancing measures to reach out and show love and compassion.
“You may ask yourself, what is a sign?” Browne asked. “But to see kids’ faces lighten up because they see a familiar face from the school is so precious and heartwarming.”
Both parents and students appreciated the gesture.
“I have to commend the district,” said Monica Lewis, Abington township resident and mother of two school aged children. “They have done a phenomenal job at communicating with parents.
“My son’s teacher gives a zoom chat class twice a week now,” she said.
During teacher appreciation week, Lewis’s son, Evan, and his second-grade teacher delivered gifts to the class.
“It was really sweet,” Lewis said. “They did a parade and let the parents know what time they would arrive so the kids can go out and wave to them.”
Technology
School being closed doesn’t mean learning is shut down.
According to Browne, the Abington School District has given out over 1,000 devices.
“Once a student has a chromebook in front of them they also need to have the wifi,” she said. “Although we have a good number of students who were able to log on we are not at 100 percent.”
That’s a concern not just for the Abington School District, many school districts have experienced the same issue. Philadelphia recently reported just over half of its district students logged into their remote classes.
“I can say that through my knowledge we have not had a problem providing students with devices,” Browne said. “Just like other districts we are having a challenge making sure that every student has access to wifi. Some of those reasons are beyond our control for example, the cable company may be behind or there is a lack of devices for the cable company to provide the wifi service or a lack of personnel to get into the home to do what they need to do. That part is beyond our control but, what we can do is continue to try.”
There have been talks about providing hotspots and bringing hotspots into homes.
“The question is what can we do to get the students what they need? I think there has been a good group effort but to know that there are some kids who still can’t log on due to reasons out of our control is not something that I think is OK,” Browne said.
“What we can do is continue to try to get hotspots and see if they can be shared,” she added. “There has been a good faith effort. We are trying our best and when I say we, I mean the administration, the board and the superintendent.I applaud our superintendent for his leadership I have a great deal of respect for him and how he runs the school district.”
Social distancing
Learning will change with social distancing and some students are feeling the strain.
“Social distancing can ironically bring people closer together,” Browne said. “I see it evident in social media where people are sharing and it’s not, hey I have everything all together and I have my lesson plans, instead the conversations are more like, this is tough, I’m tired and want to social distance from my own child. But there is a universal message of we will get through this together.”
With students’ health and well-being in mind, some schools have set aside time for brain breaks.
“If your child had an off day then they had an off day and you need to start fresh tomorrow,” Browne said.
“If your child needs to stop working because they reached their point where it may not necessarily be the work but everything that’s going on around them it is OK to communicate that to their teacher or even communicate with the counselors. Tell them we needed a break today. I can’t I can’t imagine anyone saying tough deal with it.”
Advice for parents
Browne noted parents need to “give themselves permission to feel every emotion that comes with their situation but don’t be overcome by it.
“If that means finding someone that you can confide in to share what you’re experiencing then let that be known,” she advised.
“Allow yourself to feel,” Browne added.
She noted “parents should reach out to their child’s teachers. Let them know if they’re children didn’t complete an assignment and the reasons why.”
She said teachers will appreciate the feedback and offer help.
“Teachers want to hear from parents, please let us know,” Browne said. “Enclosed in every email that I get from a teacher it reads at the bottom if your child is not able to do this work due to sickness or any other reason please let us know.
“I want parents to know that we truly understand,” she added. “Not only am I board president but I’m also a teacher. We are community members, and we are your neighbors.”
Words of encouragement
Browne said she would like to express how incredibly proud she is of Abington’s students.
“They are not forgotten,” she said. “At the core of every decision I make as a leader I think about how my decisions are going to impact them. Again I’m proud of them and if this is hard that is OK say so and to feel how they feel, just don’t be overcome by it.
“For the class of 2020, I would tell them that is definitely one for the history books,” she said. “The opportunity is there for them to show the world that although we didn’t get our prom and traditional graduation ceremony and although people are sick around us and some have experienced death, this is a hardship we will overcome.
“We’re going to come out of this stronger than before,” she said. “Their voices will be heard like no other graduating voice has been heard, because we are experiencing a global pandemic. They will stand out in history.”
