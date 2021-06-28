Delaware County's long-running Summer Festival concert series, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, has returned this year to Rose Tree Park’s outdoor amphitheater in Media.
The nine-week concert season opened on Saturday with performances by ensembles from the Delaware County Symphony. The concerts will be on Wednesday through Sunday evenings through Aug. 22 but will not be held on July 3 and 4.
“Rose Tree’s Summer Festival is a treasured Delco tradition that we know was sorely missed last year, and we are thrilled to bring it back,” Marc Manfre, director of the Delaware County Parks and Recreation Department, said in a statement announcing the festival.
Each evening features different entertainment with a wide variety of genres, including rock, pop, blues, jazz, R&B, reggae and big band. There are also special concerts for children, theatrical rock tributes, and a night of ballet.
The free performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except for children’s shows on July 2 and 29, which begin at 10 a.m. The complete schedule is available on county's website at delcopa.gov.
The concert series had run every summer for 45 years until 2020. “Our staff members are just as excited as the fans who have been calling and emailing us" about the return of the festival, Manfre said.
The schedule includes perennial favorites such as Robert Eric’s Piano Man Tribute (July 10) and The Fabulous Greaseband (Aug. 5), plus a mix of styles such as the Latin Party Music of De Tierra Caliente (July 15), New Orleans Blues and Zydeco (July 31) and authentic Brazilian Bossa Nova (Aug. 6).
Audience members should bring blankets and chairs for seating and may bring their own picnic provisions. Alcohol and smoking are prohibited.
Manfre said that precautions are being taken "out of an abundance of caution." Each group should keep a six-foot distance from others. Hand sanitizing stations will be located at all entrances, restrooms will be cleaned more frequently, and concession stands are eliminated.
Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks indoors and while entering, exiting, and walking around the amphitheater.
Concerts are weather permitting; there are no rain dates. Admission and parking are free. Handicapped parking is available. For more information, call 610-891-4455 or visit www.delcopa.gov.
Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Schaefer described the festival as the best entertainment bargain in the region. "These concerts feature some incredible acts and an absolutely beautiful setting to enjoy them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.