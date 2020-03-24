Delaware County Community College announced it will shift all of its in-person instruction to online classes starting Monday, March 30.
The school has already suspended all in-person classes and on-campus operations from Sunday, March 15 through Sunday, March 29.
During the closure of the College’s physical locations, faculty members will plan and execute the transition to an online format, so that when all classes resume on Monday, March 30, they will resume online.
Classes that were scheduled to begin the week of March 16 will begin the week of March 30, and will be online.
According to the school's announcement, faculty members are expected to contact their students via email by no later than Friday, March 27 to provide specific instructions that will allow students to access their courses in Canvas, a cloud-based learning management system.
"While there have been no known reported cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) linked to any of our College locations, over spring break the College took the proactive step of increasing its cleaning and sanitizing regimen at all of its locations," stated school officials on its website. "This cleaning and sanitizing regimen will continue once the College is again able to open its facilities."
