Delaware County Community College revealed a multi-faceted plan for fall classes, during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan includes stringent safety protocols for wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing; a tuition freeze for the 2020-2021 academic year to and a variety of education and training options, including continuing to offer fully online and remote classes, as well as a limited number of hybrid online/in-person classes—all in accordance with federal and state safety and health guidelines.
“Though we respect that some colleges and universities have made the decision to resume face-to-face classes in the fall, we feel strongly that continuing with remote and online classes ensures the safety of our students, faculty, staff and the communities we serve. Additionally, should there be a spike in COVID-19 cases in the fall, that necessitates closures and shutdowns, the education at the College will continue without interruption,” said Delaware County Community College President Dr. L. Joy Gates Black.
“We continue to offer some classes in a face-to-face format for those programs that require hands-on, in-person training. The College also continues to offer support services, such as tutoring, counseling and advising, both remotely and in-person,” Black said. “The delivery of education and student services has changed, but our commitment to Delaware and Chester Counties is unwavering.”
August 26 is the last day for students to register for fall full term and fall 7-week A sessions. Fall classes begin on August 29. October 27 is when the fall 7-week B session begins.
Prospective students can attend the July 22 Virtual Open House, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for an opportunity to meet representatives from the College’s five academic divisions. Break-out sessions will be held on various topics and questions will be answered. Register in advance at dccc.edu/open-house. There are also numerous other virtual information sessions offered on a variety of days and times, which can be found at dccc.edu/online-info-sessions.
Virtual registration days, held every Wednesday and select Saturdays, allow prospective students to apply, placement test, participate in a mandatory online orientation session, meet with an advisor and register, all in a single visit.
However, prospective students are encouraged to apply online and complete the online orientation prior to calling in for virtual registration to save time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.