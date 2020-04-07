In response to the urgent need for medical supplies and ventilators at area hospitals and health care facilities due to COVID-19, Delaware County Community College recently loaned a ventilator, and donated surgical gloves, disposable gowns, hand sanitizer, biohazard bags and other equipment and supplies to local hospitals and health care facilities in Delaware and Chester Counties.
Faculty and staff from the College’s Allied Health, Emergency Services and Nursing Division collected medical supplies from the College’s Simulation Laboratories at the Exton Center and Marple Campus.
The supplies were picked up March 25 by representatives from Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services, which is arranging to share supplies with Chester County’s Department of Emergency Services.
The college also loaned a ventilator to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, which partners with the college to provide training to students pursuing careers in respiratory therapy.
“We are seeking to do everything we can to help our health care professionals who are on the frontlines in this difficult, unprecedented fight against COVID-19,” said L. Joy Gates Black, president of Delaware County Community College.
Faye Meloy, dean of the Allied Health, Emergency Services and Nursing Division, along with staff and faculty collected available supplies from the College’s Exton Center and Marple Campus simulation labs. Patti Curran, the College’s program director of respiratory therapy, who also is respiratory therapy director for Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, helped to prepare the ventilator for transport.
Crozer picked up the ventilator on March 25, and was expected to have it available for patients in a matter of days.
