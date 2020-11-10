Delaware County will hold its 61st annual Veterans Day Parade virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:45 a.m.
Traditionally, residents and students line the streets of Media to celebrate Delaware County’s heroes in a parade down State Street, followed by a ceremony in front of the Delaware County Courthouse.
This year’s tribute will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual ceremony will include live performances and speeches from various organizations, schools and leaders across Delaware County.
A recorded video presentation will honor World War II Veteran Roland Scarinci, who was selected as the grand marshal of this year’s parade. Scarinci, who is 97, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 at age 17. He was stationed in the Pacific Theater in the Solomon Islands and assisted in the invasion of Okinawa.
The event can be viewed at veteranslegacy.org/VeteransDay2020
