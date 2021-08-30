Delaware County Community College will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus beginning next year.
College President L. Joy Gates Black announced the decision last week and detailed plans to require proof of vaccination, as well as to continue the requirement of wearing masks and social distancing, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Citing the increase in COVID-19 Delta variant cases in Delaware and Chester counties, Gates Black urged members of the college community to get the vaccine because it is “our best option for a return to normalcy.”
“As of January 1, 2022, the college will require proof of vaccination for all students, faculty, staff and visitors to the college’s campuses. There will be an exemption option for those individuals who may have reasons for not taking the vaccine, and we will of course continue to offer online courses and support services so that the educational progress of students will not be interrupted,” Gates Black said.
“More information will be released after the start of the semester, and we will work collaboratively and collectively with senior leadership, faculty leadership and the faculty delegate to develop a plan for moving forward with implementing this requirement. Together, we will overcome the challenges facing us and we will come out of this pandemic stronger than we were before.”
Delaware County Community College joins Community College of Philadelphia and many other colleges and universities in Greater Philadelphia in requiring proof of vaccination. A number of private universities in the region, including the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel, Villanova, Widener, Cabrini, Temple and Neumann also are requiring staff and students to be vaccinated.
According to the CDC’s website, the Delta variant is highly contagious and more than twice as contagious as previous variants. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free! After you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can participate in many of the activities that you did prior to the pandemic,” the CDC site says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.