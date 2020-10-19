Delaware County Community College will hold four virtual open house events in October and November for prospective students.
The events will enable prospective students to talk with representatives from the college’s academic divisions and student services departments, as well as with current students and alumni, to explore college academic and training program offerings.
Open house participants also will learn how to become involved on and off campus, how to receive help registering for classes, how to apply for financial aid and how the college’s enrollment process works.
The open house events will be held on:
- Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon: Allied Health and Nursing.
- Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); and Skilled Trades, Advanced Manufacturing and Emergency Services.
- Thursday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.: Business, Computing and Social Science; and Communication, Arts and Humanities.
- Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon: Online Learning and Student Services.
Register by visiting www.dccc.edu/fall-open-houses. Prospective students may attend more than one session. Log-in information will be provided after registering. For more information, email admiss@dccc.edu or call (610) 359-5050.
Spring 2021 class registration begins on Nov. 2 for new students. Military veterans may register for spring classes beginning Oct. 22.
Delaware County Community College, which has 19,000 credit and non-credit students, offers associate degrees in arts, fine arts, science and applied science.
The college also offers high school dual enrollment and transfer options to four-year colleges and universities and awards professional certificates. The college's website is at www.dccc.edu.
