Austin Channing Brown, author of The New York Times bestselling book, “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,” will be featured in an online dialogue about “Discussing Race in Our Communities” on Tuesday.
Brown is the host and executive producer of the video web series, “The Next Question,” which engages visionaries, leaders and artists in the substantive questions of racial justice.
The online dialogue from 5 to 7 p.m. will be hosted by Center for Equity and Social Justice at Delaware County Community College. It is free and open to the public. To pre-register and receive information on how to view the virtual event, go to dccc.edu/dialogues.
The event, the second in the college’s Dialogues for Diversity series, will explore how people can have discussions about race in our communities that are meaningful and productive. It also will consider how past events shape where people are today and how to move forward during times that feel divisive.
Delaware County Community College’s Center for Equity and Social Justice was created to encourage courageous, respectful community conversations about the sensitive, often controversial issues of racism and social injustice.
The center is under the purview of the college’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The center’s first event, held July 28, was on the topic of policing in communities and featured conversations with local police officers and community leaders. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dialogues are held as webinars.
