The Delaware County Bureau of Elections has begun sending ballots to voters who requested either a mail-in or absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election. The county has also launched a hotline and website to provide voter information.
Over 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots were released on Saturday and an additional 9,000 vote-by-mail ballots are scheduled to be released later this week, Adrienne Marofsky, the county’s public relations director, said in a statement.
That includes all vote-by-mail ballot applications received by Sept. 20 and all ballots for voters who selected to receive a vote-by-ballot for the November general election when they applied to vote by mail prior to the June primary election, the statement said.
The Bureau of Elections will continue to process vote-by-mail applications received until the Oct. 27 deadline.
Voters who receive ballot materials should carefully review and follow the enclosed vote-by-mail instructions enclosed with the ballot, Marofsky said.
The packet contains two envelopes: a smaller secrecy envelope marked “OFFICIAL ELECTION BALLOT” and a larger mailing envelope that has “VOTER’S DECLARATION” printed on the back side and is addressed to the County Bureau of Elections.
Voters must use both envelopes. Any ballot that arrives at the Bureau of Elections without the inner “secrecy envelopes” (also called a “naked ballot”) will not be counted.
Voters can return their completed ballot via the U.S. Post Office in the postage-paid mailing envelope or through any private mail carrier. Private carriers may charge for delivery and voters are advised to check the carrier’s website for details.
Voters can also return their ballot at any Delaware County Voter Service Center, located in Media, Upper Darby and Chester. Locations and times can be found at www.delcopa.gov/publicrelations/releases/2020/voterservicecentersopening.html
Voters who are concerned about delivery or want to confirm the status of their vote-by-mail ballot can use the Pennsylvania Department of State’s “Election Ballot Status” lookup tool at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/BallotTracking.aspx.
After the voter enters their name and birthdate, the status will say “pending” if their application has been approved and the ballot is being prepared for release to the voter. Otherwise, the status will show an error message that reads “We are unable to match your information with our records” until the application has been processed by the county.
A new Delaware County Election Hotline began operations last week. The hotline number is (610) 891-VOTE (8683). The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Trained hotline staff will answer all calls related to the upcoming election and provide information about voter registration, mail-in ballots, vote-by-mail applications, polling place locations, ballot boxes, deadlines and more.
The county has also launched a new website called “Delco Votes!” for voters, candidates and poll workers. The site, www.delcopa.gov/vote, provides information about recent election process changes and equipment updates, up-to-date forms and applications, deadlines, and other election news.
The county’s statement also noted that third-party return of ballots is prohibited by state law unless the person returning the ballot is rendering assistance to a disabled voter or an emergency absentee voter. The voter and the person rendering assistance must sign a declaration form, which can be found at www.delcopa.gov.
