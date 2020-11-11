CHESTER — Chester City Hall will be closed to personnel and the public for about a week after several employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland announced Monday.
The building will remain closed, tentatively, until Nov. 16. All staff members will be required to submit a copy of a negative COVID-19 test to the city’s municipal health services director before returning to work.
Any person who visited the building within the last week should also get tested as a precautionary measure, the city said in a statement. City Hall recently served as a Voter Service Center for Delaware County.
“Late last week we learned that between six and eight of our personnel were infected with COVID-19,” Kirkland said at a press conference in front of City Hall.
“Our goal is to keep employees and our constituency safe. This is why the closure is necessary. During the week closure, we are asking all City Hall personnel, especially those who work inside of the building or have been inside of the building within the last week, to get tested.”
As of 11 a.m. Monday, 1,046 people in Chester have tested positive for COVID-19, and 41 have died, according to the Chester County Health Department.
“In just the last 30 days, there have been 194 new cases of the virus in Chester,” said Fire Commissioner and Emergency Management Coordinator William Rigby IV. “The message is the same as before. We have to wear a mask, wash our hands, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and touching our face, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. And most importantly, if you feel sick, stay home.”
City Hall was professionally cleaned over the weekend. Decontamination spray, which has been used in the city’s public buildings since March, will continue to be used on a weekly basis at City Hall, the Police Department and both fire stations.
“We all have to do better. We all have a role to play in order to stop the spread of this virus in our community,” Kirkland said. “If we all don’t become more vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of the virus, we will have more restrictions, more infections and more fatalities.”
Under an order from the state, people in Pennsylvania are required to wear a mask whenever they leave home.
While City Hall is closed, city services provided by the streets and parks department will remain uninterrupted. However, residents should expect minor delays.
Full- and part-time employees are encouraged to get tested at the Everest Urgent Care Facility, 2600 W. 9th St., Unit E1, Chester, PA 19013. The phone number is (484) 480-4700.
