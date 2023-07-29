Delaware courthouse

The Delaware County courthouse in Media, Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is significantly reducing the bail retention fee for defendants.

At 40%, those fees are among the highest in Pennsylvania. These hidden costs can place a burden on impoverished people in the criminal justice system.

WHYY

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.