In light of the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted many functions, The Beech Scholarship Fund has extended the deadline for students to apply for its 2020 scholarship to this Friday.
The Beech Community Services hands out annual, renewable scholarships, up to $2,500, to local students who will be attending or are undergraduates at either Community College of Philadelphia or three area universities: Cheyney, Lincoln or Temple.
Applications are currently being accepted through May 8 from high school seniors and undergraduates who are now attending one of the colleges. The original deadline was mid-April.
“We extended the deadline because of the disruption of the school year due to the COVID-19 emergency,” Christine Brown, the agency's director, said in a statement.
“We want to make sure needy and deserving students have every opportunity to apply for this annual scholarship," she added. "One of the benefits of the Beech scholarships is -- unlike most awards -- these scholarships are renewable throughout the student's undergraduate years. This is a great help to families struggling to make ends meet.”
To be eligible applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a student of color, a permanent resident of Philadelphia as well as high school senior who graduated from a public, private or charter school in the city or current full-time student from Philadelphia attending one of the four higher education institutions.
High school seniors must have graduated with a grade point average of 2.75 or higher. They are also required to submit a letter of acceptance from the school that they will be attending and have declared a major in arts, business, engineering, education or liberal arts.
All applicants are required to submit a 1,000-word essay.
The scholarship submissions must be accompanied by all the required information. Incomplete applications and those received after May 8 will not be rejected.
To get further details and to get help with the process, parents and students are urged to check out http://www.beechinterplex.com/bcs_scholarship.asp or email cbrown@beechinterplex.com.
“We are concerned that because of the disruption of the school year, high school students may not have the ability to work with school counselors on the college application process,” Kenneth Scott, CEO of the Beech Companies Inc., the parent company of Beech Community Services, said in a statement.
“However, there are virtual resources that can help guide them in the application and admissions process, and applying for financial aid," he said. "We want to make sure our students are fully prepared. Beech is invested in the future of our youth and has awarded 300 scholarships since 2010.”
For online college prep assistance, visit www.mdrc.orgg/publication/resources-virtually-advising-high-school-students-seeking-their-college-match or https://www.edutopia.org/blog/helpful-resources-share-high-school-graduates.
