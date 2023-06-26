Metro skybox pspencer Jun 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Gary Simmons: Public Enemy” is on view now at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. — Tito Molina/HRDWRKER, Courtesy the artist/Hauser & Wirth; Jeff McLane Tito Molina/HRDWRKER, Courtesy the artist/Hauser & Wirth; Jeff McLane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary Simmons’ ghostly artworks are timeless — and all too timely Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCabrini University to close May 2024; Villanova purchasing campusKamala Harris found her voice on abortion rights. Now she’s making it central to her 2024 messageGrandmother recalls slain West Philadelphia man as helpful to othersPhiladelphia joins several other cities and states exploring reparationsTriple shooting this week near 21st and Venango streets, one homicide in Southwest PhillySupreme Court's decision on affirmative action expected within daysCouncil passes $6.2 billion budget, much of it for public safety and quality of life issuesLove Park rapist sentenced to 13-40 years in prisonPennsylvania Senate votes to expand ban on using cell phones while driving ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.