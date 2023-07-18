Metro skybox pspencer Jul 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Ubuntu” by Jonathan Butler album cover.— Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Butlershares messages of love, peace and unityPage B1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCCP professor named Lindback award recipient for teaching‘I want to be left alone’: 93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman in legal battle over family’s landCobbs Creek Foundation breaks ground on $100M historic golf courseRev. Frederick Haynes III takes over Rainbow PUSH Coalition leadership from Rev. Jesse JacksonStudents in shortchanged Pa. school districts plug away while lawmakers dither over fundingThe weekend sees violence in multiple Philadelphia sectionsJoAnne A. Epps gives keynote speech at Philadelphia Bar Association Summer QuarterlyGovernment has major role in ongoing mental health crisis, stakeholders say ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.